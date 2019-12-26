Aldo Noyola-Rico credits Billy Martin, the Reynolds basketball coach with getting him interested in wrestling. “He was my weightlifting coach and told me I should try it out,” the Demons senior said. “So, I tried it and I liked it.”
Noyola-Rico, who wrestles in the 120-pound weight class, said wrestling makes him feel much bigger. “I’m a small guy, so when I do go out there it makes me feel big,” he said. “It makes me feel superior.”
He admitted that joining the wrestling team was a big change in lifestyle. “It helps you build character,” Noyola-Rico said. “I had never really been committed to anything too much. Once I started wrestling, I enjoyed it and couldn’t stop it.”
There are two things he dislikes. “I don’t like running sprints,” he said, laughing. “I don’t like having to wake up early around 6 a.m. to go to tournaments on weekends.”
While he isn’t fond of sprints, Noyola-Rico said it’s necessary to stay in top condition.
“We run a lot of sprints in practice,” he said. “Actually, practices are pretty hard. We’ll also do drills, conditioning, go live, and then do more conditioning.”
Noyola-Rico has been on the team for three years. He started at 120 his freshman year and dropped to the 113 last season. Moving back to 120 this year was exciting.
“Coach (David House) wanted me to wrestle at 113 my junior year,” Noyola-Rico said. “It was tough because I didn’t want to cut weight.”
He still made it the NCHSAA 4-A State Championship. “I lost my first match, won my second and lost the third,” Noyola-Rico said. ““I liked the vibe, but there was a lot of pressure. A lot of people were watching.”
Wrestling in the state meet provided an unexpected incentive for Noyola-Rico. “At that point I wanted to show people I didn’t get there by luck,” he said. “I had to show them I got there because I worked for it.”
He said failing to work hard shows up at meets. “There’s no one to blame in wrestling if you go out there and get beat in front of everyone,” Noyola-Rico said. “It shows you haven’t been working hard in practice.
“You have to work harder in practice and go back out there and show people that you’ve improved.”
Noyola-Rico said the sacrifices a wrestler must make during the holidays is tough. “That’s when you eat the most,” he said, laughing loudly. “I have to restrain myself. I have to sit there and watch everybody else eat.”
