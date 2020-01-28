Basketball is Alana Gary’s passion, but just a year ago, it was a release.
Gary, a 16-year-old junior forward for West Forsyth, has been playing organized ball since middle-school. She plays AAU ball for the Winston-Salem Stealers, and she’s in her third year on the Titans’ varsity, so the passion is obvious.
But the release?
About 13 months ago, Gary’s mother, Charlene Warren, fainted one day. When she came to, she was, in Gary’s words, “incoherent,” and “not responsive.” A trip to the hospital followed, plus tests that revealed a brain aneurysm. Surgery took care of that problem, rehab followed, and just as the Titans made their run to the Class 4-A state championship, Warren was back in her usual seat in the bleachers.
“I knew she wouldn’t want me to stop playing last year,” Gary said. “If I stopped, she’d ask me, ‘Why did you stop playing?’ Basketball became my release last year.
“The team last year, we were very connected. We left it all on the floor. I think it’s made us stronger, closer.”
A year older and one of the TItans’ most-experienced players, Gary has become a larger part of Coach Brittany Cox Hudson’s plans — and her mom hasn’t missed a game.
“Alana has really stepped up into a leadership role this year,” Hudson said. “She might be out of her comfort zone. I’ve played her a lot of different places; I’ve even been trying her at point guard, and she’s never shied away from it.
“For all the adversity she went through last year, she has been a steadying influence this year.”
Gary, who gave up year-round swimming for the YMCA’s TYDE swim team to play basketball in middle-school, also plays lacrosse for the Titans.
“Coach (Doug Brawley), he asked me if I’d try it, that it was just like basketball, and I did. I started in the ninth grade,” she said. “But basketball is my favorite.”
Gary wants to play basketball in college and figures that wing guard is her best and natural position. But she said playing just about everything for the Titans has made her a better player.
“It has helped me,” she said. “It has given me a different perspective to play all the positions. I understand the game better.”
Wherever Gary attends college, she wants to wind up designing houses and buildings as an architect.
“I just love houses; I want to build houses, design them. I love it all,” she said.
