Alaila Kreuter has been a welcome addition to the girls basketball team at Bishop McGuinness this season.
Kreuter, a junior, transferred to McGuinness from Greensboro Page and has rejoined a few familiar faces that she grew up playing with and against when she played in middle school at Saint Pius X.
“It was nice to see so many familiar faces,” Kreuter said. “It definitely helped to make the transition a lot easier for me. We didn’t make the decision to transfer until late in the summer, so I missed being able to do any workouts or attend camp. But I got to build relationships during our preseason workouts, and it made things a lot easier once practice started.”
Coach Brian Robinson said that he felt like the transition has been seamless.
“Alaila is well-liked by all the players and coaches,” Robinson said. “She’s a neat kid to coach. She is always very focused and usually pretty quiet, which I joke around with her about. She provides us with a multi-purpose dimension because she is so versatile and can attack from inside and outside.”
Kreuter has been playing basketball since she was 7 after joining the Greensboro Lady Gaters, which was coached by her father, Todd.
“Basketball was something I did every day and I just got used to it,” Kreuter said. “I played soccer and ran track, but basketball was something I really loved doing. It just kept growing on me.”
Kreuter was well aware of the strong winning tradition of the Villains’ program and admitted to being a little intimidated at first.
“It was a little overwhelming the first few practices, but my teammates really very supportive and didn’t hesitate to help me out until I got more comfortable,” Kreuter said. “It took me a while to learn to offenses and defenses because there was a lot to learn.”
Kreuter, who said that playing basketball is a possibility in college, is also involved with “Crafts for Kids”, a school activity that involves making crafts for sick children and delivering those to the hospital.
Three questions for Kreuter
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Read minds
Q: What are the best books you’ve read?
Answer: “The Legend Trilogy” by Marie Lu
Q: What’s your favorite TV show to binge-watch?
Answer: “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.