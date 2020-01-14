One day soon, Ajile Flynt will forget about that left ankle. It won’t be in her thoughts whenever she ties on her track shoes or starts stretching on the track at West Forsyth. She won’t think about trying to run fast without pain; she won’t worry every time she sails into the long-jump pit, hoping that her feet don’t hit just so, and the ankle will take the strain of her petite form slamming into the sand and sawdust, feet first.
“I’m probably 95% back to normal,” said Flynt, a 16-year-old junior who is a sprinter on the Titans’ indoor and outdoor track teams. “Mostly, I’m working on getting my technique back. I worry about it sometimes, especially when I start to do the long jump. It swells up every once in a while, but it doesn’t actually hurt. I think I’ll be back to normal by the beginning of outdoor season.”
Flynt was jumping up and down at a friend’s birthday party about a year ago. On one jump, she came down wrong, and her left ankle turned over.
“I sat for a while, then it swelled up,” she said.
The diagnosis was a high ankle sprain, which kept her out of the rest of her indoor season last winter. She started physical therapy, which lasted through the spring outdoor season.
The eight or nine months she spent out of running shoes were the first time since she started running at age 5.
“My mom said that when I was little, I wouldn’t walk anywhere. I would just run,” Flynt said. “I had done cheer and dance, but when I tried track, I liked it more than the other things.”
It wasn’t long before Flynt joined the Tri-City Relays, an AAU track team. She was a sprinter from the word go; the only time she ran for any distance beyond a quarter mile was the fall of her freshman year, when she tried running cross-country. The 5K distance wasn’t much fun, she admitted.
In middle school at Meadowlark, she dominated the city/county middle school track meet. She joined the Titans’ track team as soon as indoor track season rolled around her freshman year. She runs the 55-meter dash during indoor track, the 100- and 200-meter dashes during outdoor track, and does the long jump and runs as part of West’s relay teams during both seasons.
“I started the long jump in the eighth grade,” Flynt said. “I was just doing it one day in practice, and they said, ‘You can actually do it.’ And I’ve been doing it ever since.”
