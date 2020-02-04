At the start of the school year, Reagan swimmer Aden Starnes had plans to compete at the next level. As an accomplished backstroke specialist, she had caught the eye of several colleges.
It was never a question of if she would swim after high school. The question was what college she would choose to continue her career. During the fall, she visited Vassar College (N.Y.), Lafayette (Pa.) and Loyola-Marymount.
Starnes, however, had an unexpected change of heart about swimming in college and decided to stay close to home. She will attend UNC as a non-athlete.
“I just want to focus on academics and enjoy the college experience,” said Starnes, a senior who plans to major in Exercise Science. “I mulled over everything for about a month before making my final decision.”
During her career, Starnes was a four-time regional and state qualifier. She swims the backstroke leg on the 200-yard medley relay team that holds the school record (1 minute, 48.47 seconds).
Starnes, a team captain, will close out her career today when she competes in the 200- medley relay in the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
“Aden has the complete package of technique and speed,” Coach Ryan Michel said.
“And she’s very dedicated to our program. Her family moved to Charlotte because of her father’s job, but she decided to live with a relative for her last year of high school so she could still be with the team.”
Even though Starnes, who has a 4.3 weighted GPA, is walking away from the pool as a competitor, she’s likely to stay connected as an instructor.
For three summers, she was an assistant coach for the neighborhood swim team at Brookberry Farm. Last summer, she joined Michel’s coaching staff at Bermuda Run Country Club.
Starnes, who started coaching when she was 15, admits that working with youngsters provides a lot of personal satisfaction.
“With young kids, you see how excited they get as they keep improving,” she said. “It’s very refreshing and so much fun to watch.”
Three questions for Starnes
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Greece
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Telekinesis
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
Answer: “New Girl”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.