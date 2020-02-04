National Signing Day
Local athletes from Forsyth County and the surrounding area are expected to participate in signing day ceremonies today. The move coincides with the first day of the late period for athletes who will sign national letters of intent with Division I and II football programs within the NCAA.
Central Davidson: Drake Cullens (mens soccer, Bluefield)
East Forsyth: Chris Chaplin III (football, Louisburg), Torrian Jackson (football, Kentucky Christian), Isaiah Shepherd (football, Barton), Joseph Brown (football, Guilford), Darin James (football, Ferrum), Chris Davis (football, Barton), Chance Cloud (football, Independence), Thomaz Johnson (Winston-Salem State)
East Surry: Quincy Smith (football, Fayetteville State), Joshua Joyce (football, Elizabeth City State)
Mount Airy: Johnathon Smith (football, Winston-Salem State), Jackson Tumbarello (Winston-Salem State)
Mount Tabor: Jacob Gallant (mens track and field, Charlotte)
North Surry: Brett Johnson (baseball, UNC Asheville), Hannah Moxley (women’s basketball, Catawba), Kiersten Walker (softball, Guilford), Olivia Jones (softball, Averett)
Oak Grove: Nikolas Everhart (football, Barton)
Reagan: Nathaniel Carson (football, Bucknell), Jovan Turner (football, Louisburg), Shavon Revel Jr. (football, Louisburg), Trevor Willard (football, Army)
Starmount: J. Max Swaim (football, Wingate)
West Forsyth: Owen Brown (football, Emory & Henry), Giovanni Ricciardi (football, Western Carolina), Kendall Williams (football, Carson-Newman), Peyton Brown (baseball, Campbell), John-John Dickenson (mens soccer, Army), Tyler McDaniel (baseball, William Peace), Connor Monroe (baseball, N.C. State), G’mone Wilson (football, Marshall), Grant Copeland (football, East Carolina), Jalen Ferguson (football, Carson Newman)
West Stokes: Kelin Parsons (football, Lenoir-Rhyne), Chris Brown (football, Lenoir-Rhyne)
