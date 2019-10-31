The Reagan football team hit the ground running this season. Gabriel Hollingsworth called the Raiders' start — six straight wins in which they outscored opponents 255-84 — exactly what they wanted.
And then Reagan faced Glenn in its Central Piedmont 4-A opener. The Raiders lost 8-7 to the Bobcats on Oct. 11 in Pfafftown. Hollingsworth, the team's senior quarterback, said the Bobcats' defense was arguably the best defense he's played against in his four-year career.
"Super athletic, super aggressive, played hard and did their jobs really well," Hollingsworth said. "And, looking back, that's a loss. And every loss sucks.
"But I think we realized that we had to change and had to do better. And, I mean, I feel like we've been in a great groove since then — for practices, for games."
The loss to the Bobcats shot the Raiders' chance for an undefeated season. But Reagan is not the only team in the Central Piedmont 4-A with two wins and a loss in conference play.
Leading into Friday's games, the conference boasts a four-way tie for first place among Reagan (8-1, 2-1), Davie County (5-4, 2-1), West Forsyth (8-1, 2-1) and Glenn (6-3, 2-1).
The next two weeks are crucial — bordering on playoff-like.
"Every game now is an elimination game," Coach Tim Devericks of Davie County said.
Two of those four teams play each other this week — the Titans and the Raiders. Two games next week feature matchups of those four teams — Reagan vs. Davie and West Forsyth vs. Glenn.
Glenn is in the best position of those tied for first place. Its two conference wins came against Reagan and Davie, and after playing Reynolds this week, it finishes the regular season next week against West Forsyth.
Coach Josh McGee of Reagan thinks it's a nice problem for the conference to have, of course.
"I think it's really good for our area, in regards to just football as a whole," McGee said. "You know, it shows how competitive our league is. There's a lot of really good football played in this area. You know, you get so much talk of Charlotte and Raleigh and (other) parts of the state.
"Here in the Triad, we play really good football. I think it's really unique and intriguing to see that, 'Hey, there's four teams that are all right there in the mix.'"
Even East Forsyth, which lost to both West Forsyth and Reagan, has potential to be in that conference championship conversation. If the Eagles (7-2, 1-2) win their final two games — against Davie County on Friday and Reynolds on Nov. 8 — they can claim a share of the conference championship. That, of course, will require help.
According to Marty Stanley, the Central Piedmont 4-A commissioner, the conference adheres to the NCHSAA's guidelines for breaking ties.
If the regular season ends with multiple teams tied for first place, those teams will share the conference championship. Seeding for the playoffs will be determined using head-to-head comparisons from games played throughout the season. If a tie remains after the head-to-head comparison, a draw will take place between those teams to determine how they get seeded for the playoffs.
"I think after this week's games, we'll have a little better idea of where we're going," said Stanley, who was the athletics director at Glenn from 1979 to 1984 and again from 1989 to 2013. "I mean, it seems like in this conference anything can happen."
Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth, much like the rest of his conference counterparts, isn't looking ahead though. He's focused on the task at hand — taking on a rival Friday night.
"You know, right now we're focused on one game," Snow said. "It's a one-week mentality and that's the way you've got to look at it.
"We're just trying to be 1-0 at the end of the week. And, if you can do that, there you are."
