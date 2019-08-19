Coach: Trent Lowman
2018 record: 11-4 (4-1 Northwest 1-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoff performance: State championship appearance (50-10 loss to Tarboro)
Standout returners: Jefferson Boaz, QB (1,611 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, 193 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns); Landon Stevens, WR (871 yards receiving, 5 touchdowns); Stephen Gosnell, WR/QB (1,149 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, 1,080 yards rushing, 17 touchdowns, 352 yards receiving, 7 touchdowns)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. East Wilkes
Aug. 30: vs. Starmount
Sept. 6: at North Surry
Sept. 13: vs. Surry Central
Sept. 20: at West Stokes
Sept. 27: at Reidsville
Oct. 11: vs. Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 18: at Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 25: at North Stokes
Nov. 1: vs. South Stokes
Nov. 8: vs. Mount Airy