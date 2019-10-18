Landon Stevens and Jefferson Boaz connected for two passing touchdowns Friday in East Surry’s 49-6 road win against Winston-Salem Prep.
Stevens’ first touchdown came on a 65-yard pass play in the first quarter and helped give East Surry (8-0, 2-0 Northwest 1-A) a 14-0 lead.
He scored his second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard pass from Boaz that helped make it a 35-0 game.
Boaz finished the game with five total touchdowns — three passing and two rushing.
He scored both of his rushing touchdowns in second quarter, on runs of 46 yards and 7 yards.
It was the seventh time in eight games this season that the Cardinals have scored 49 points or more.
East Surry 14 28 7 0 — 49 W-S Prep 0 0 0 6 — 6
ES — Elijah Wright 6 run (Derek Sutterby kick)
ES — Landon Stevens 65 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Boaz 46 run (Sutterby kick)
ES — Wright 19 run (Sutterby kick)
ES — Stevens 7 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Boaz 7 run (Sutterby kick)
ES — Dillon Mosley 5 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
WSP — Passing touchdown (conversion failed)
Records: East Surry 8-0 (2-0 Northwest 1-A), Winston-Salem Prep 5-3 (0-2)
Mount Airy 52 South Stokes 0
Running back Johnathon Smith needed only eight carries to run for 212 yards in the Granite Bears’ shutout of the Sauras. Smith also ended the game with three rushing touchdowns; he scored on runs of 1, 67 and 9 yards.
Nathan Nance contributed to the Granite Bears’ win with a touchdown and 110 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Quarterback Zeb Stroup scored two rushing touchdowns. The first came in the second quarter on a 14-yard run, and the second came in the third quarter on a 5-yard run.
Mount Airy (6-2, 2-0 Northwest 1-A) ended the game with a total of 430 rushing yards. The Granite Bears’ defense limited the Sauras (5-3, 1-1) to 66 total yards on offense.
Mount Airy 7 15 16 14 — 52 S. Stokes 0 0 0 0 — 0
MA — Johnathon Smith 1 run (Jackson Tumbarello kick)
MA — Smith 67 run (Reece Deaton run)
MA — Zeb Stroup 14 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Smith 9 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Safety (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Stroup 5 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Nathan Nance 2 run (Tumbarello kick)
MA — Cameron Moore 48 run (Tumbarello kick)
Records: Mount Airy 6-2 (2-0 Northwest 1-A), South Stokes 5-3 (1-1)
