East Surry receiver Stephen Gosnell on the move against Mitchell.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

RALEIGH — Coach Jeff Craddock of Tarboro admitted he has followed the East Surry football team this season. At least, he paid as close attention as he could from 200 miles away. 

The No. 1 Cardinals (14-0) set a goal at the beginning of the season — it's been apparent since their runner-up trophy was presented at the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship last year. East Surry lost to Tarboro 50-10 on Dec. 15, 2018, at Carter-Finley Stadium, and the team set a goal to return to that spot. And the Cardinals made it, penciling in a rematch with the No. 1 Vikings (14-0) on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke in Durham. 

Craddock broke down the rematch against East Surry at the NCHSAA's championship news conference at Carter-Finley Stadium. Here's what he said: 

On the rematch

Quarterback Jefferson Boaz has thrown for 4,131 yards and 58 touchdowns as East Surry has outscored opponents 743-179.

A strong group of receivers has helped Boaz as well. Landon Stevens and Stephen Gosnell each have surpassed 1,200 yards, with 39 touchdown catches between them. But the Cardinals graduated just 13 off their 48-player roster, following the loss to Tarboro last year. 

Boaz and Gosnell have since committed to North Carolina. Landon Stevens and Dillon Mosley have committed as preferred walk-ons to the Tar Heels and N.C. State, respectively. The talent is there, but Craddock looked at the scenario playing out before him as similar to his first appearance in a state title game since taking the helm in 2004. 

"That offense is one of the best offenses I've seen in a long time," Craddock said. "So in 2008, our first state title appearance, we lost to Newton-Conover. That group was young and they came back as seniors strictly motivated to win the state championship, and we did it in 2009. 

"Flip the script, last year East Surry had a lot of juniors and sophomores. They know what it's like to lose a state title game. But I can guarantee you they circled this title game, as soon as last year's game was over. As soon as last year's game was over, probably told Coach Lowman, 'We're getting back to the state title game, and we're going to win it and we hope it's Tarboro.'" 

On the East Surry offense

Tarboro has amassed 3,632 yards and 65 touchdowns on the ground, led by three senior running backs — Tobias Joyner, Khalil Staton and Cameron Powell. 

Craddock said the task is on the Vikings' offense to stay on the field and limit the time East Surry has to set up meaningful drives. The defense, led by Clay Craddock, has helped Tarboro rack up nine shutout victories this season. That defense has held opponents to an average of about 2.6 points per game. 

"When you play East Surry, you can't give up the big play because they'll big-play you to death," Craddock said. "You have you defend their slip screens. They're the best slip-screen team I've ever faced, the different variations of it — where they do it, how they do it. 

"... I've already talked with my coaches, obviously. And I told Coach (Ricky) Babb, 'Well, here's the way we're going to stop their offense. It's very simple. You need to keep them on the sideline.'" 

The impact of facing a Surry County team yet again

Tarboro faces a team from Surry County for the third straight season. The past two ended in state titles — on Dec. 9, 2017, it was a 32-7 win over Mount Airy. 

In particular, that victory over the Granite Bears featured players such as Donavon Greene, now a freshman wide receiver at Wake Forest. That included Johnathon Smith as well. The running back finished his senior season this year ranked No. 2 in school history with 5,352 career rushing yards, while setting four school records. 

A combined three state title appearances between East Surry and the Granite Bears had significance to Craddock. 

"It's one of the best areas in the state, when it comes to football — no doubt about it," Craddock said. "Much respect for the eastern-side from Tarboro, I can tell you that. But people talk about Mount Airy game that was 32-7. That was 12-0 going into the fourth quarter. That was a good football team, very well-coached, very physical, very sound. 

"Play East Surry, and it's the same thing. Except, I think their talent level is higher now than what Mount Airy was. ... That's just what you see when you play these teams." 

