RALEIGH — Coach Jeff Craddock of Tarboro admitted he has followed the East Surry football team this season. At least, he paid as close attention as he could from 200 miles away.
The No. 1 Cardinals (14-0) set a goal at the beginning of the season — it's been apparent since their runner-up trophy was presented at the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship last year. East Surry lost to Tarboro 50-10 on Dec. 15, 2018, at Carter-Finley Stadium, and the team set a goal to return to that spot. And the Cardinals made it, penciling in a rematch with the No. 1 Vikings (14-0) on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke in Durham.
Craddock broke down the rematch against East Surry at the NCHSAA's championship news conference at Carter-Finley Stadium. Here's what he said:
Quarterback Jefferson Boaz has thrown for 4,131 yards and 58 touchdowns as East Surry has outscored opponents 743-179.
A strong group of receivers has helped Boaz as well. Landon Stevens and Stephen Gosnell each have surpassed 1,200 yards, with 39 touchdown catches between them. But the Cardinals graduated just 13 off their 48-player roster, following the loss to Tarboro last year.
Boaz and Gosnell have since committed to North Carolina. Landon Stevens and Dillon Mosley have committed as preferred walk-ons to the Tar Heels and N.C. State, respectively. The talent is there, but Craddock looked at the scenario playing out before him as similar to his first appearance in a state title game since taking the helm in 2004.
"That offense is one of the best offenses I've seen in a long time," Craddock said. "So in 2008, our first state title appearance, we lost to Newton-Conover. That group was young and they came back as seniors strictly motivated to win the state championship, and we did it in 2009.
"Flip the script, last year East Surry had a lot of juniors and sophomores. They know what it's like to lose a state title game. But I can guarantee you they circled this title game, as soon as last year's game was over. As soon as last year's game was over, probably told Coach Lowman, 'We're getting back to the state title game, and we're going to win it and we hope it's Tarboro.'"
On the East Surry offense
Tarboro has amassed 3,632 yards and 65 touchdowns on the ground, led by three senior running backs — Tobias Joyner, Khalil Staton and Cameron Powell.
Craddock said the task is on the Vikings' offense to stay on the field and limit the time East Surry has to set up meaningful drives. The defense, led by Clay Craddock, has helped Tarboro rack up nine shutout victories this season. That defense has held opponents to an average of about 2.6 points per game.
"When you play East Surry, you can't give up the big play because they'll big-play you to death," Craddock said. "You have you defend their slip screens. They're the best slip-screen team I've ever faced, the different variations of it — where they do it, how they do it.
"... I've already talked with my coaches, obviously. And I told Coach (Ricky) Babb, 'Well, here's the way we're going to stop their offense. It's very simple. You need to keep them on the sideline.'"
The impact of facing a Surry County team yet again
Tarboro faces a team from Surry County for the third straight season. The past two ended in state titles — on Dec. 9, 2017, it was a 32-7 win over Mount Airy.
In particular, that victory over the Granite Bears featured players such as Donavon Greene, now a freshman wide receiver at Wake Forest. That included Johnathon Smith as well. The running back finished his senior season this year ranked No. 2 in school history with 5,352 career rushing yards, while setting four school records.
A combined three state title appearances between East Surry and the Granite Bears had significance to Craddock.
"It's one of the best areas in the state, when it comes to football — no doubt about it," Craddock said. "Much respect for the eastern-side from Tarboro, I can tell you that. But people talk about Mount Airy game that was 32-7. That was 12-0 going into the fourth quarter. That was a good football team, very well-coached, very physical, very sound.
"Play East Surry, and it's the same thing. Except, I think their talent level is higher now than what Mount Airy was. ... That's just what you see when you play these teams."
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman (left) and special teams coach David Johnson console East Surry sophomore Benji Gosnell (6) following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Many of the players were crying after the win as they realized they will be returning to the state championship next weekend.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior strong safety Luke Bullington (23) breaks up a pass intended for Mitchell junior tight end Cole Sparks (89) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry sophomore Benji Gosnell (6) celebrates in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry sophomore quarterback Benji Gosnell (6) and East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) celebrate Gosnell's touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior Stephen Gosnell (12) kneels while East Surry sophomore outside linebacker Benji Gosnell (6) celebrates after Stephen intercepted the ball in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior strong safety Luke Bullington (23) tackles Mitchell senior Logan Hudgins (8) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) runs the ball in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
Mitchell senior Tyler McKinney (10) is tackled by East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) runs the ball in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior cornerback Elijah Wright (8) tackles Mitchell junior running back Tanner Duncan (4) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry players walk down to the field prior to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11, right) makes a reception over Mitchell senior Garrison Phillips (11) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry offensive line coach Steven Whitt shouts in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
Mitchell junior running back Tanner Duncan (4) runs the ball with East Surry senior outside linebacker Quincy Smith (1) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry cheerleaders perform in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman celebrates with East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) breaks away from Mitchell junior Ty Sparks (9) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman disputes a call in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) runs the ball in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
Mitchell senior quarterback Noah Pitman (7) looks for a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
Mitchell senior Tyler McKinney (10) and Mitchell junior Ty Sparks (9) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) catches a pass before being pushed out of bounds by Mitchell senior Logan Hudgins (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) runs the ball in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
Mitchell junior tight end Cole Sparks (89) makes a reception for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) speaks to Aniston Lowman, 11, about the game in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
Mitchell senior Tyler McKinney (10) and Mitchell junior Caius Peterson (2) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman speaks to his team during a timeout in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
The East Surry special teams players place their hands on the special teams chain in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) stiff-arms Mitchell senior Logan Hudgins (8) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) hugs East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) sheds tears following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior fullback Jeremy Gibson (15) celebrates following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) celebrates following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) celebrates with the trophy following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman celebrates with his team following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry players and coaches pose for a group photo following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior offensive lineman Victor Flores (65) puts his cowboy hat on following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry sophomore guard Sam Whitt (52) wears his cowboy hat following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry offensive line coach Steven Whitt hugs his son, East Surry sophomore guard Sam Whitt (52), following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
An East Surry football player picks up a cowboy hat after it was knocked off a player's head following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) places East Surry senior tight end Austin Evans (61)'s cowboy hat back on his head after accidentally knocking it following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior tight end Austin Evans (61) wears his cowboy hat following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry junior offensive lineman Victor Flores (65) wears his cowboy hat following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Mitchell FB NCHSAA West Region Final
East Surry senior tight end Austin Evans (61), East Surry sophomore guard Sam Whitt (52), East Surry junior offensive lineman Victor Flores (65), East Surry offensive line coach Steven Whitt, East Surry senior guard Evan Morris (51) and East Surry junior Mackenzie Baker (67), also known as the "fat cowboys," wear their cowboy hats following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
