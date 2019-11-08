Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
East Surry head coach Caleb Gilley and East Surry senior Leah Hayes (10) celebrate a point in the third set of the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region final on Tuesday. East Surry defeated the Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3-0.
East Surry freshman Samarin Kipple (13) bumps the ball in the first set of the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region finals volleyball match on Tuesday. East Surry defeated Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3-0.
The East Surry volleyball team, then a top seed in the playoffs, was gathered in the locker room at the high school in Pilot Mountain. Just a few minutes earlier, the Cardinals had lost a four-set match to No. 6 Polk County in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region final.
Coach Caleb Gilley walked down to the locker room, and the Cardinals began to come up with their plan for the 2019 season.
"He was like, 'Raise your hand if you want to be right back where we're at but with a different outcome,'" Smith said. "And everyone raised their hands. And, basically from that moment, we all knew it would take a lot to get us back there — and win it.
"And we ended up being able to do that."
On Saturday, East Surry, the No. 2 seed from the West, faces Creedmoor Lake Falls Academy (26-3), the reigning Class 1-A champion and the No. 2 seed from the East, in the state championship at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State.
It's just the second time in school history that the Cardinals (28-3) will play for the state title. The first occurred in 2014, but it ended in a loss against Princeton. East Surry was a top seed that year as well.
This year's team realized in August there was potential to make it there again.
"We had the talent to do it," Gilley said. "We have a better team this year — more experience. But, you know, it's not easy.
"We would have to be really good, but you have to get lucky. You just have to put yourself in the right position to get lucky. And I think we've done that, so far."
According to Gilley, East Surry's ability to mesh well has helped it get to this point. Freshman Samarin Kipple, who has 29 aces and 189 kills this year, said learning from the team's seven seniors has helped as well.
"It's really exciting because this was a good year to come up," Kipple said. "I'm around a bunch of older people that can really help me. So I've grown a lot, and it's helped me to help better on the court."
The journey to get to this point was challenging early in the season. East Surry lost 3-1 on Aug. 28 against West Rowan, which finished the season 28-1 and advanced to the Class 3-A West Region final.
East Surry also lost nonconference matches against Davie County and West Forysth, which won the Central Piedmont 4-A championship and advanced to the third round of the Class 4-A state playoffs.
There was plenty to be learned from those losses, according to Gilley.
"That if we wanted to be one of the really good teams, we had to be really good the entire time," Gilley said. "The Davie match and the West Forsyth match, it was kind of a back-and-forth battle. ... It was just a lot of inconsistent play by us.
"... It was the same thing with West Rowan. We won that first set and then I think it kind of woke them up a little. We learned that you can't just win one set and the match is over. We were able to learn something from all three of those losses."
And since that loss to West Forsyth, East Surry has lost only four sets on its road to the championship game. For Allie Bruner, who has 313 kills and 63 aces in her senior season, it's been a long time coming.
She referenced watching the Cardinals' football team in December 2018 reach the Class 1-AA championship game — a loss to Tarboro. The girls basketball team played in the title game in March at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. That game ended in a loss to Pamlico County.
The volleyball team, however, hopes to avoid the same results as the football and girls basketball teams — and the 2014 volleyball team.
"It means the world to all of us," Bruner said. "We've wanted this our whole high school career. And we watched football go last year, and girls basketball.
"We were so close last year, we could just taste it. And now we've finally got it, and it means so much to us."
