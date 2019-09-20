KING — Jefferson Boaz threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more on Friday night as visiting East Surry scored a big non-conference win, routing West Stokes 35-10.
Boaz, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior, ran for touchdowns of 21 yards and 1 yard in the first half and threw touchdown passes of 23 and 37 yards to Landon Stevens and 67 yards to Dillon Mosley in the third quarter when the Cardinals broke the game open.
Trent Lowman, East Surry’s coach, said that West Stokes did some great things on defense in the first half, but his team finally got going in the second half.
“They really battled us and had a great game plan,” Lowman said. “They took the pass away from us a little in the first half; we were a little out of synch, not lining up right and forgetting where we were supposed to be. But we settled down a little at the half and executed better in the second half.”
Boaz completed seven of 12 passes for 191 yards and rushed seven times for 58 yards. Running back Elijah Wright carried 12 times for 101 yards, doing most of his damage in the second half.
“Last week, we threw the ball all but two plays in the first half,” Lowman said. “This is the first time we’ve had to run the football, and we did a pretty good job.”
The Cardinals put the game away with three third-quarter touchdowns — all Boaz passes, after East Surry started running the ball consistently. They took the second-half kickoff and marched 65 yards in seven plays, with Boaz hitting Stevens with a 23-yard scoring pass. After forcing a West Stokes punt, Boaz threw incomplete on first down, then flipped a screen pass to Mosley that he took 67 yards, weaving through the Wildcats’ defense.
After West Stokes cut the lead to 28-10 with a seven-play, 81-yard drive capped by a 23-yard scoring pass from Amon Conrad to Kelin Parsons, the Cardinals went 54 yards in three plays, with Boaz hitting Stevens again.
“In the first half, they were rushing three and dropping eight, and it’s tough throwing against eight,” Boaz said. “When we started to run the ball, they had to tighten up, and both of those touchdown passes to Landon Stevens, they were in press coverage, and there was no safety back to help because he was up trying to stop the run.”
Boaz had a hand, directly or indirectly, in all three first-half scores. On the Cardinals’ first possession, his first pass was intercepted by Brighton Berthrong, setting the Wildcats up at the 11. Three plays gained nine yards, and on fourth down, Diego Manzano booted a 20-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
After a long kickoff return and a penalty on West Stokes, East Surry took over at the Wildcats’ 29, and three plays later, Boaz burst up the middle on a quarterback draw, covering 21 yards for the touchdown.
Boaz scored from one yard out with 49 seconds left in the second quarter, capping a 15-play, 85-yard drive. He had two big completions, 17 yards to Stevens and 28 yards to Mosley on a screen pass. The Cardinals ground the ball in from there, gaining 43 yards on seven runs. Derek Sutterby’s second PAT made it 14-3.
Jimmy Upchurch, West Stokes’ coach, said the Wildcats did about as well as he could have expected.
“Jefferson threw a couple of really good balls in the second half; he’s a phenomenal quarterback,” he said. “We tried to shut down their long passes; we wanted to keep them in front of us. We did a pretty good job of that in the first half; they just made plays in the second half.”
East Surry 7 7 21 0 — 35
West Stokes 3 0 7 0 — 10
WS — Manzano 20 FG
ES — Boaz 21 run (Sutterby kick)
ES — Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick)
ES — Stevens 23 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Mosley 67 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
WS — Parsons 23 pass from Conrad (Manzano kick)
ES — Stevens 37 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
