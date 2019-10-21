The East Surry football team will have another standout wearing powder blue next season.
Stephen Gosnell, a wide receiver with the Cardinals who verbally committed to N.C. State over the summer, has flipped his commitment to North Carolina, according to a report published Monday from Tar Heel Illustrated. The senior, who is rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, received 11 Division I scholarship offers before committing to the Wolfpack on June 6.
With the decision, Gosnell, who is 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, is the third player from East Surry to join the Tar Heels in what will be Mack Brown's second season in Chapel Hill.
Quarterback Jefferson Boaz, whose father, Jay was a punter under Brown from 1992 to 1994, committed to Carolina just nine days after Gosnell announced he was joining the Wolfpack. Landon Stevens, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, will be a preferred walk-on at Carolina.
According to Tar Heel Illustrated, Gosnell received an offer from North Carolina on Sept. 27 — the same day as the Tar Heels' 21-20 loss to Clemson at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The report said "not long after" he decided to decommit from N.C. State.
Gosnell has recorded 899 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in eight games. He didn't start out his career as a receiver, though.
Gosnell played defense as a freshman in 2016. The following year, he was a wide receiver before switching to quarterback midway through the season. Gosnell played with greater frequency at receiver in 2018 as East Surry made its first appearance in an NCHSAA championship game in school history. He recorded 420 yards receiving and scored seven touchdowns as a junior, solely taking that role during the playoffs as Boaz became the starter at quarterback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.