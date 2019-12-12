Austin Evans brought his birthday present to a morning football practice. But little did he know it would forge an identity for the tight-knit East Surry offensive line.
Evans had just returned from a weekend trip to Tennessee. And, while Evans, the Cardinals' 5-foot-10, 210-pound right tackle, was in the mountain town of Gatlinburg, he found a gift for his 18th birthday. A roughly $250 Stetson cowboy hat.
Evans returned that Labor Day morning for practice and, when it ended, he showed the hat off to Evan Morris. There were a few laughs — maybe a few jabs — but Morris, a 215-pound left guard, hatched an idea. Right guard Sam Whitt, center Victor Flores and left tackle Mackenzie Baker were in on the plan as well.
"I had showed him my cowboy hat, and he brought up the idea of, 'Hey, we should all get it,'" said Evans, one of two seniors on the line along with Morris. "I kind of just laughed. I was just like, 'Yeah, that'd be pretty cool.'
"It just went on from there, I guess."
What was initially a running joke morphed into a brand for those five East Surry linemen — the "Fat Cowboys," as they were hash tagged in a post to Morris' Instagram page just three days later, on Sept. 5. According to Whitt, Morris, who had already found a hat for himself, collected about $30 from the remaining three linemen for an order off Amazon. He, along with Flores and Whitt, soon sported tan cowboy hats, while Baker wore brown.
But that joke, embraced by Coach Steven Whitt, Sam's father, in charge of the offensive line, became a mantra — a testament to the craft those five players have mastered. A group that rarely gets the credit for victories, has helped No. 1 East Surry to a rematch against No. 1 Tarboro in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship for the second straight season on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.
Coming off a 50-10 title-game loss to the Vikings (14-0) on Dec. 15, 2018 in Raleigh, the line has kept the Cardinals' goal of a return alive. The Fat Cowboys have helped undefeated East Surry rack up 6,263 yards of offense and 98 touchdowns, while staving off defenders from reaching quarterback Jefferson Boaz, a North Carolina commit. The group has allowed just six sacks on more than 280 pass attempts, since the season began.
But the hashtag was just the start. Steven Whitt later beckoned the Fat Cowboys for postgame photos, standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the field.
"Coach Whitt thought it was cool," Morris said. "He laughed a lot about it. He still does."
A glimpse of a smiling Steven Whitt can be caught after a win on Friday nights, as he focuses the lens of his cell phone for a clear frame of the linemen. But he found a deeper meaning.
"When you think about the cowboy mentality, it fits the mentality of an offensive lineman," said Steven Whitt, whose 22 years of coaching included the defensive coordinator role for West Stokes when the Wildcats won the Class 2-AA title in 2011. "They are usually the least vocal guys and just put their head down and go to work each week.
"Blue collar mentality, so to speak. There is a job to do, they enjoy it and take pride in it."
The Fat Cowboys solidified their brand on Sept. 27, when the Cardinals (14-0) faced perennial powerhouse Reidsville. A 55-49 win over the Rams was the first game in which all five linemen had their hats — at first, reluctant to show them off.
According to Evans, the group discussed leaving the hats behind in anticipation of a close game.
"After we won, we were just so proud. We were like, 'We've got to get them out and take some pictures with them,'" Evans recalled. "Actually, before the game, we saw a couple of their guys wearing cowboy hats.
"And we just kept telling ourselves, like, 'They ain't us.' "
And the Fat Cowboys' notoriety grew from there, as East Surry kept rolling. Those hats were present during pregame warmups, and promptly thrown in the locker room before kickoff — Evans' Stetson was quickly replaced by a $25 cowboy hat made of straw.
The hats would reappear after every win.
"Wherever we went, those five guys would have their hats on," said Steven Whitt. "They'd remind each other on Thursdays at practice. I'd overhear one of them remind the other one, 'Hey, don't forget your hat.'
"It just kind of blossomed from there. It was something that the community and the guys within the locker room kind of started latching on to."
According to Evans, Morris even approached the Cardinals' public address announcer, Bill Hart, just before the team's rivalry game against Mount Airy in the Northwest 1-A championship on Nov. 8. The group of four returners from last year's title game loss — Evans, Morris, Baker and Sam Whitt — along with Flores, the newest addition this season, wanted to be introduced as the Fat Cowboys.
It remained that way for the Cardinals' three remaining home games. Steven Whitt said the crowd cheered when the Fat Cowboys were announced in the fourth quarter last week, when East Surry defeated Mitchell to win the West Region final.
The Fat Cowboys built an identity, leading up to another state title game appearance yet again. That tradition may sustain itself in the coming years.
At least, that's the plan.
"We hope it will," Evans said. "We talked to Coach Whitt about it, and he wants to make it a tradition that the offensive linemen have to wear the cowboy hats, and I think that'd be really cool."
