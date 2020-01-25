Isaac Washington was a vital contributor during the East Surry football team's run to its first state title in program history. A little more than a month later came a chance to carve out a college career and extend his stay on the defensive line.
Washington, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior tackle, verbally committed to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. That decision was announced through a post from Washington's Twitter account, accompanied with a photo of him in the orange and white jersey of the Volunteers.
first off i want to thank God for everything he has done for me and everything he will do for me i wanna thank everyone who has taken their time to recruit me but I AM VERY EXCITED TO SAY I AM VERBALLY COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE @CoachJPruitt pic.twitter.com/NVCv9MIwDO— isaac (@isaacw_74) January 25, 2020
Washington, rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, racked up seven Division I scholarship offers, all from Power-5 programs. Tennessee made an offer on July 30, after Auburn and Virginia Tech a month before. The list later included South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
He was a force on the East Surry defensive line, which held opponents to two touchdowns or less in 12 of its 15 games last season, culminating in an NCHSAA Class 1-AA title. Washington compiled 105 tackles — 27 for losses — along with 21 quarterback hurries, on the way to the Cardinals' 56-28 victory over Tarboro. After the season, he was named defensive player of the year in the Northwest 1-A and was voted to the Journal's All-Northwest football team — one of five players from East Surry.
Washington, who transferred from Mount Airy to start the 2018-19 school year, helped East Surry reach its first appearance in an NCHSAA championship game as well — a 50-10 rout to Tarboro on Dec. 15, 2018. He recorded 89 tackles, with 12 for losses that season as a sophomore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.