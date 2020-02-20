Isaac Washington verbally committed to Tennessee roughly a month ago. However, the standout junior defensive lineman with the East Surry football team will now revisit that search.
Washington, a 6-foot-4 and 260-pound tackle, decommitted from Tennessee in an announcement via Twitter on Wednesday night. Washington — who played an integral role during the undefeated Cardinals' run to their first state title in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship in 2019 — racked up seven Division I scholarship offers prior to a verbal commitment to the Volunteers on Jan. 25. At the time, he was the fifth prospect to join the Volunteers' 2021 recruiting class.
Washington, in Wednesday's announcement, referenced a coaching change within Coach Jeremy Pruitt's program at Tennessee. That included the departure of Tracy Rocker, who oversaw the Volunteers' defensive line since 2018. He left to take the same position under Coach Will Muschamp at South Carolina last week.
Washington was initially recruited by Rocker and later Derrick Ansley, the program's defensive coordinator. In late January he said Tennessee looked to plug him in as a defensive end and outside linebacker.
"I wanna thank Coach Pruitt and Coach Ansley for all they have done for me in this recruiting process," Washington's post said. "I am still extremely interested in being a Tennessee Volunteer, but with the recent coaching changes I have decided to re-open my recruitment and visit other programs to look into my other offers, and more to come."
Recruitment back open!!
Washington, rated a 3-star prospect per 247Sports, helped the Cardinals' line hold opponents to two touchdowns or less in 12 of their 15 games en route to a 56-28 victory over Tarboro in the Class 1-AA title game on Dec. 14. He compiled 105 tackles — 27 for losses — along with 21 quarterback hurries that season.
He was later voted to the Journal's All-Northwest football team released on Dec. 25, and named defensive player of the year in the Northwest 1-A. Washington, just a day prior to announcing his decommitment, garnered an offer from Mississippi.
It was his eighth offer — all extended by Power-5 programs. Tennessee was Washington's fourth, earned on July 20.
