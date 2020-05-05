Katelyn Markle will take the helm of the East Surry volleyball team next season, the high school announced via Twitter post on Tuesday.
Markle replaces former coach Caleb Gilley, who was hired in December to lead the volleyball program at Surry Community College. According to the Cardinals' athletics Twitter account, Markle was an assistant with the team for the past five years.
The Cardinals finished the 2019 season with an NCHSAA Class 1-A championship appearance on the campus of Fayetteville State. East Surry ended with a 28-4 record, capped in a loss to Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy Nov. 9. It was Gilley's second time guiding the Cardinals to a state title appearance — the first occurring in 2014 against Princeton.
East Surry has claimed the Northwest 1-A conference championship four straight seasons as well under Gilley. Markle was on the staff for those victories. Gilley ended his run at East Surry with five conference titles and seven straight conference tournament championships.
