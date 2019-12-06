PILOT MOUNTAIN — A goal was set a year ago to return for another crack at a state title. The East Surry football team will get that chance once again.
Call it mission accomplished — at least, for now.
Top-seeded East Surry defeated second-seeded Mitchell 35-28 on Friday night in front of a packed crowd at David H. Diamont Stadium in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region final. And a back-and-forth game finally came to an end with Stephen Gosnell in the right place at an ideal time.
Mitchell faced its final chance to score, trailing by a touchdown, with just 23 seconds left. On fourth down from the Cardinals' 11, quarterback Noah Pitman threw a pass to the end zone. Gosnell made the catch, sliding at the 2-yard line.
The crowd roared, and confetti floated across the bleachers. The Cardinals (14-0) were headed back to the state championship — a rematch against perennial powerhouse Tarboro — scheduled for Dec. 14 at Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. The top-seeded Vikings (14-0) defeated Edenton Holmes 35-6 to claim the Class 1-AA East Region final to return there.
East Surry contended for a state title just a year ago. That ended in a 50-10 rout by Tarboro at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Sitting behind a table in the team's postgame news conference that night, players such as Gosnell and quarterback Jefferson Boaz — now two North Carolina commits — said East Surry would return.
Gosnell's interception on Pitman, who ended the night passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns, put a bow on a goal the Cardinals kept all season.
"It means everything to me," said Gosnell, who finished the game with 138 yards receiving and a touchdown. "... It's the best feeling in the world. We've talked about this since the loss during that postgame speech and we knew we were coming back.
"We didn't know the road it was going to take. It took a dogfight — four quarters to the very last second."
Jefferson Boaz recorded 269 yards passing and two touchdowns — his longest throw for 88 yards to Gosnell to score with 11:35 left in the third quarter. That play pushed the Cardinals ahead 21-14 over the Mountaineers (12-2).
Running back Elijah Wright led the team with 31 yards and two touchdowns. The senior, along with Stephen and Benji Gosnell, Dillon Mosley and Boaz combined for 90 yards on the ground and another touchdown.
The victory was special for Boaz, who with the win has racked up more than 4,000 passing yards this season. The game was the senior's last on his home field.
And, after mentioning in that postgame loss to Tarboro that the Cardinals would make a return, it was a fitting finale.
"When we came up short, we knew what it took," said Boaz, who held the regional trophy high over the heads of senior players celebrating in a bunch near midfield after the game. "We trained in the offseason, and we got right.
"We know what's coming. So now it's time to bust our tails in the week and get ready."
East Surry 35 Mitchell 28
Records: East Surry (14-0), Mitchell (12-2).
MHS — Tanner Duncan 8 run (Elliot Kadans kick)
ES — Elijah Wright 1 run (Derek Sutterby kick)
MHS — Tyler McKinney 26 pass from Noah Pitman (Kadans kick)
ES — Landon Stevens 69 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Stephen Gosnell 88 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
MHS — Cole Sparks 4 pass from Pitman (Kadans kick)
ES — Wright 3 run (Sutterby kick)
ES — Benji Gosnell 10 run (Sutterby kick)
MHS — Caius Peterson 70 pass from Pitman (Kadans kick)
