For a few seconds every Friday night, Derek Sutterby is in the spotlight. And, somehow, he appears to handle it with ease.
According to the junior kicker, his second season as a starter on the East Surry football team has been "pretty good," so far. That may just be a modest assessment from him.
In the Cardinals' season opener Aug. 23 against East Wilkes, he kicked a school-record 9 PATs in a 69-7 win in Pilot Mountain. Sutterby has matched that mark twice more — the latest coming in a shutout victory Sept. 6 over nonconference rival North Surry.
According to MaxPreps, the 16-year-old is ranked second in the nation across all classifications with 40 of 41 PATs made in five wins for undefeated East Surry.
Sutterby was No. 1 on that list ahead of East Surry's game against North Surry. He was passed by Andrew Daly, a junior from Lake Wales, Fla., who has made 41 total PATs.
Of course, Sutterby gives credit to the offense. It helps that East Surry — last year's NCHSAA Class 1-AA runner-up — has scored more than 60 points in its first three games. The Cardinals have outscored opponents 288-38 leading up to their road game against Reidsville on Friday night.
Sutterby's early success has given him added confidence.
"It means that I can do it — above everyone else in the nation, apparently," Sutterby said. "I mean, it kind of helps that we're scoring like 70 points a game."
And it's not Sutterby's first brush with records. A former soccer player who turned to football a few years ago has forged rapid success.
Sutterby didn't put on pads until the seventh grade, when his family moved from Asheboro to Pilot Mountain before the start of the 2015-16 school year. Until that point, he was a soccer player. According to Sutterby, his father, David, and mother, JoAnn, both played the sport growing up, which pushed him to do the same.
Before the family moved, Sutterby said his parents didn't allow him to play football because of the contact. Then, as a seventh-grader, he tried out to be a kicker for the team at Pilot Mountain Middle School. He became the team's starter, and his focus shifted solely to football.
"It was just a different experience — definitely different from soccer," Sutterby said. "I liked the enjoyment of actually getting to hit someone for football. It was always nice, even though I'm the kicker."
Sutterby kicked for the JV and varsity teams as a freshman at East Surry. During the 2017 season he watched his older brother, Ryan, a senior at the time, from the sidelines. Sutterby said his brother was always there to encourage him while he kicked for the JV team.
Then it was his turn in the spotlight to start the 2018 season. During last season, Sutterby made 45 consecutive PATs — his last occurring in a 40-0 shutout against rival Mount Airy in the third round of the playoffs.
It's enough to get Sutterby's name in the NCHSAA record book. His streak of made PATs would put him one place ahead of former Mount Airy kicker Robert Brown, who currently ranks 14th with 44 consecutive made PATs in 2017. Sutterby's streak ended Dec. 7, 2018, in the West Region final against Starmount.
He ended the season with successful 60 PATs.
The streak of made PATs ended against Starmount, but Sutterby set a personal mark that night that still stands. He made a personal-best 46-yard field goal in the 44-27 victory.
During his five seasons as the head coach at Catawba Bandys and his one at East Surry, Coach Trent Lowman pointed to just two kickers he felt he could rely on during games.
The first was Travis Kiser, who graduated from Bandys following the 2014 season. The second was Sutterby.
"His accuracy is something that's very impressive for this level of football," Lowman said. "That's probably the more comforting thing is knowing that the 20- and 25-yarder is almost a given with him versus he might make the 45."
Over the summer, Sutterby took some time to learn college-level kicking. In late May, he went to a special teams camp at Georgia. Sutterby then followed it up by taking part in another at Wake Forest in June.
Now it's about making something out of that talent — a college career, possibly.
But there's a more immediate task ahead in aiming for yet another shot at a state title game appearance.
"We know that we can go there," Sutterby said. "We're just trying harder and harder to get back there.
"And then, this year, win it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.