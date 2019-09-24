Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
East Surry’s Ally McCraw (8), Emma Brown (16), Allie Bruner (7), Kylie Bruner (15) and Morgan Smith (3) celebrate after a Cardinals point against Bishop McGuinness in a Nortwest 1-A volleyball match Tuesday night in Kernersville.
East Surry’s Ally McCraw (8), Emma Brown (16), Allie Bruner (7), Kylie Bruner (15) and Morgan Smith (3) celebrate after a Cardinals point against Bishop McGuinness in a Nortwest 1-A volleyball match Tuesday night in Kernersville.
Photos by Andrew Dye/Journal
East Surry senior Maggie Holt (6) tries to ease the ball over the net against Bishop McGuinness.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Surry senior Morgan Smith (3) celebrates with her teammates after a Cardinals point against Bishop McGuinness.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bishop McGuinness’ Jordyn Johnson (24) hits the ball against East Surry on Tuesday night.
KERNERSVILLE — It was a familiar result for the East Surry volleyball team. But the road to get there was quite out of the ordinary.
In five sets, the Cardinals defeated Bishop McGuinness 25-11, 25-17, 18-25, 17-25, 15-8 on the road Tuesday night. The victory kept East Surry undefeated in the Northwest 1-A, after the team began conference play just a week ago.
For the Cardinals (13-3, 3-0), the road was arguably more arduous than in years past. It was the closest match between the programs in four years. East Surry has won the past nine matches against the Villains (12-2, 2-1) dating to the end of the 2015 season. Before Tuesday night, the Cardinals had only given up a set to the Villains since then.
Coach Caleb Gilley, in his ninth season at East Surry, stood on the floor of the Villains' gym after the win, thinking of a match comparable to something the team had already faced this season. He looked back to nonconference play, naming off the Cardinals' three losses to Class 4-A and 3-A programs.
"This has definitely been one of our tougher games," Gilley said. "This is as tough of a game as we've had with with Davie (County), West Forsyth, West Rowan. ... I felt like Bishop did a lot of things that they didn't even do.
"Bishop's a very good team. I felt like, you know, it's going to be a slugfest to see who can win the conference."
After an energized Bishop McGuinness stormed back after the fourth set to put the match at two sets all, the Cardinals rallied.
Trailing 12-7, the Villains didn't hold serve for long before East Surry widened its lead. Freshman Grace Strader took serve and the Villains got a point. A spike from Allie Bruner on the next point gave the Cardinals a 13-8 lead.
Morgan Smith then took serve, as the Cardinals strung together the final two points for the win.
Smith said she thought the Villains' addition of five freshmen — Strader, Gianna Lucindo, Emma Briody, Chrisbel Alcantara and Leila Brown — on a 13-player roster certainly played a factor.
"Well, they had much better hitters (than previous matches) — and they were just all-around a better team this year," said Smith, in her fourth varsity season. "This year, I guess the freshman class gave them a little bit of power, obviously.
"But I think we kind of underestimated them a little bit. We won the first set with ease, and then we kind of let up."
Bishop McGuinness took a lead and held it to take its first set, after Samarin Kipple hit a shot in the net. The Villains pushed ahead 8-7, then strung together the next five points with Strader taking serve.
Again, the team widened its lead later in the set. Ahead 18-16, Bishop McGuinness won seven out of nine points to trail two sets to one ending with a serve called out by Maggie Holt — one of six seniors with the Cardinals.
East Surry trailed the entire fourth set. The Cardinals tried to erase a 23-14 deficit, scoring three straight points. The Villains took serve again when Alcantara scored off a spike, widening the team's lead 24-17.
Bishop McGuinness took the fourth to split at two sets all on Strader's first serve. Like a switch, momentum had flipped.
"I guess it was kind of like a wake-up call," said Holt, whose team hasn't dropped match in conference play since 2016 — a 3-2 loss to North Stokes when she was a freshman. "You know, we don't want to lose conference. We don't want to lose the conference tournament.
"I mean, we've kind of had this target on our back for the past three years — going on four. So, it's kind of like everyone wants to beat us and we don't want to get beat."
Coach Shawn Jacobsen said he was pleased, despite the loss. The last time the Villains took even a set from the Cardinals was Oct. 20, 2015 in a conference tournament loss.
"We can really build off this if they trust in the system and really buckle down on some details," Jacobsen said. "That's all that was missing today — just some little details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.