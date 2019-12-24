It's been roughly a week and a half since the East Forsyth football team won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship for the second straight year. East Surry capped off an undefeated season with its first state title in school history, defeating Tarboro in a Class 1-AA championship rematch as well.
And, with the high school season finished, it's time for the annual announcement of the Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest Football Team.
The Journal recognizes the top 25 players, including a punter, kicker, and athlete along with a coach of the year. Those yearly selections are determined through votes from coaches in the newspaper's coverage area. This year, the Journal accumulated nominations from 27 coaches and 28 coaches cast their votes.
East Surry and West Forsyth had the highest representation this year. The Cardinals and Titans each had five players selected to the team.
North Carolina signee Jefferson Boaz, the Cardinals' 6-foot-7 quarterback who finished a record-setting senior season with a win over Tarboro in the state title game, was selected as an athlete. He set records for most touchdowns in a season with 82, a single-season completion percentage with 74.2, most passing yards in an NCHSAA championship game with 484 and most touchdowns thrown in a title game with seven. He scored eight times in the championship, which tied T.J. Logan's record set in 2012, when Northern Guilford defeated Charlotte Catholic. Offensive lineman Sam Whitt, kicker Derek Sutterby, defensive lineman Isaac Washington, rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, and wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, who signed with North Carolina, were also selected.
G'mone Wilson, who was one of three area seniors along with Boaz to be showcased in the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 21, earned All-Northwest honors for the second straight year as a standout running back for West Forsyth. Offensive lineman Jared Wilson, rated a 3-star prospect who committed to Georgia in November, defensive back Kendall Williams, linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi and offensive lineman Isaiah Brooks, who signed with N.C. A&T, represented the Titans.
Two players each from Reagan and North Davidson were chosen, along with two defensive standouts from Glenn. The Raiders were represented by Trevor Willard, rated a 3-star prospect as a senior defensive end, as well as offensive lineman Jovan Turner. Punter Jake Marion and wide receiver Jamarien Dalton were named to the list for the Black Knights.
Jahvaree Ritzie, the No. 10-ranked prospect in the state's class of 2021 by 247Sports, was selected to represent Glenn. The 6-foot-3 defensive end was joined by linebacker Raneiria Dillworth who earned four offers from Power-5 programs following his performance with the Bobcats this season.
Nate Hampton broke several school records at quarterback, en route to an All-Northwest selection to represent Davie County. Running back Johnathon Smith set four records in his final season at Mount Airy as well. Anthony Bowen, a defensive back who signed with The Citadel, earned a selection for Oak Grove — its first since the Grizzlies began a varsity program in 2018.
Along with Davie County, Mount Airy and Oak Grove, seven additional schools had a player represented on the All-Northwest team. That included Jaden Lindsay, who was the only returning offensive lineman coming off East Forsyth's state title run last season. Wide receiver Kelin Parsons was also chosen, as he played a key role in propelling West Stokes the Class 2-A West Region final — its first semifinals appearance since its state title run eight years ago.
Defensive lineman Austin Longworth represented Elkin, having helped the Buckin' Elks claim a share of the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A championship for the first time in five years and its best season in a decade. Linebacker Lee Sales of Mount Tabor and defensive back Denoris Wardlow of Parkland were also selected. That list also included Jordan Williams of Thomasville, a defensive back who earned all-conference honors in the Central Carolina 2-A twice in his career.
David Diamont, who returned to lead South Stokes following his resignation from coaching at East Surry in March 2018, helped turn a new chapter for the Sauras' football program. Diamont was named coach of the year for All-Northwest, after leading South Stokes to the most wins in a single season since 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.