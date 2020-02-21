WALNUT COVE — Players jogged out to midcourt from the East Surry basketball team's bench. High-fives all around — sophomore Benji Gosnel was one of a few players to bump Dillon Mosely for a quick embrace.
As the players slowly walked back to the Cardinals' bench, Coach Marty Behrens waved to the crowd. He shook senior Landon Stevens's hand just a moment later.
No. 3 East Surry defeated No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 63-61 on Friday night in the Northwest 1-A tournament championship game at South Stokes High School. Quincy Smith scored a game-high 22 points, and Jefferson Boaz had 19. Tye Needham added 11 against the Phoenix, which hadn't lost a tournament final in more than a decade.
Friday's win came down to a free throw from Boaz, a 6-foot-7 senior, with 7.4 seconds remaining, to push the Cardinals (17-6) ahead 62-61. Mosely made the final free throw with just over three seconds left.
Then came a last-ditch inbound play — Anthony Sellars, who finished with 15 points for the Phoenix (17-8) made a pass to Stephen Minor. Minor, a senior captain, took a final shot, which ricocheted off the backboard and rim before the final buzzer blared. Sellars extended a hand to Minor, who lay on the court.
It was the Cardinals' second victory over Winston-Salem Prep in three games between the programs this season — and this one got East Surry its first tournament finals victory since 2008, and an at-large bid for the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs starting next week. The Cardinals' last appearance in a tournament championship was during the 2013-14 season.
Behrens recalled an exchange between himself and Boaz, after the team's first lost this season to Winston-Salem Prep. The Phoenix defeated East Surry 56-51 at Green-Moore Gymnasium on Jan. 17 — its third straight loss, at the time.
"We get in line to shake hands, and Jefferson looked at me and said, 'No more, Coach,' " Behrens said. "And we went on a tear from that point forward."
Boaz was named the tournament MVP and Northwest 1-A player of the year. And to keep the season rolling had meaning to Boaz.
"I mean, it's awesome," Boaz said. "I can't remember — even growing up — East Surry winning a conference tournament championship. But again, with these seniors, and just go through winning with them is special and I love it."
East Surry girls 54 Mount Airy 38: Dasia Lambert led No. 1 East Surry with a game-high 17 points, with Cadence Lawson adding 13 and Morgan Smith contributing 12 as the Cardinals claimed their second straight Northwest 1-A tournament final victory. Lambert, a junior, was named the conference player of the year.
The Cardinals (17-5) took a 14-12 lead over third-seeded rival Mount Airy in the second quarter on two free throws from Lawson, who was named the tournament MVP, with 5:01 left in the first half. East Surry held it until the final buzzer.
The Granite Bears (14-11) got in a deeper deficit when the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run beginning with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, ending it with a 50-28 lead.
"Obviously beating Mount Airy is always going to be big for us because we're rivals," Lambert said. "But, to beat them a third time, is just a great feeling to have."
Boys game
East Surry 63 Winston-Salem Prep 61
East Surry;9;8;25;21;—;63
Winston-Salem Prep;14;16;18;13;—;61
East Surry: Quincy Smith 22, Jefferson Boaz 19, Tye Needham 11, Dillon Mosely 6, Landon Stevens 5.
Winston-Salem Prep: T.J. Mills 17, Stephen Minor 16, Anthony Sellars 15, Cam Sanderson 7, Tyler Ledwell 4, DeAngelo Lavalais 2.
Records: East Surry (17-6), Winston-Salem Prep (17-8).
Girls game
East Surry 54 Mount Airy 38
Mount Airy;10;7;11;10;—;38
East Surry;7;20;23;4;—;54
Mount Airy: Morgan Mayfield 12, Tessa Stovall 11, Addie Phipps 5, Grey Moore 3, Brooke Lankford 3 Elizabeth Heck 2, Alyssia Adkins 2.
East Surry: Dasia Lambert 17, Cadence Lawson 13, Morgan Smith 12, Brooke Gammons 9, Rosie Craven 2, Kate Parks 1.
Records: East Surry (17-5), Mount Airy (14-11).
