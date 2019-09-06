TOAST — East Surry continued its blistering start to the football season Friday with a 65-0 win on the road against North Surry. The Cardinals have scored at least 63 points in all three of their games to start the season.
East Surry (3-0) led North Surry 37-0 at the end of the first quarter of Friday’s game.
As the Cardinals built that early lead in the first, quarterback Jefferson Boaz of East Surry had four of his seven touchdowns — a 50-yard pass to Landon Stevens, a 3-yard run, a 20-yard pass to Stephen Gosnell and a 38-yard pass to Dillon Mosley. He also had one rushing and two passing touchdowns in the second quarter.
Next week, East Surry will play Surry Central on Friday, Sept. 13, and North Surry (1-2) has its off week.
East Surry 65 North Surry 0
East Surry 37 21 7 0 — 65
North Surry 0 0 0 0 — 0
ES — Stephen Gosnell 2 run, Derek Sutterby kick
ES — Landon Stevens 50 pass from Jefferson Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Boaz 3 run, Sutterby kick
ES — Safety
ES — Gosnell 20 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Dillon Mosley 38 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Boaz 2 run, Sutterby kick
ES — Gosnell 22 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Mosley 5 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Elijah Wright 5 run, Sutterby kick
Mount Airy 34 Elkin 22
Jonathan Smith scored two touchdowns and had 210 yards rushing to power the Granite Bears to a 12-point win on the road against the Elks. The Granite Bears (2-1) have won two straight games after their season-opening loss on Aug. 23.
Smith’s 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter helped give Mount Airy a 21-0 lead. He also had a 49-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. That scoring play helped extend the Grante Bears’ lead to 34-15.
Mount Airy quarterback Zeb Stroup threw three touchdown passes. Two of them went to Caulin Smith, and the other was caught by Josh Penn. Caulin Smith finished with four catches for 71 yards.
Next week, the Granite Bears are at home against Alleghany, and the Elks (2-1) have an off week.
Mount Airy 34 Elkin 22
Mount Airy 21 6 0 7 — 34
Elkin 0 15 0 7 — 22
MA — Caulin Smith 19 pass from Zeb Stroup, Jackson Tumbarello kick
MA — Josh Penn 14 pass from Stroup, Tumbarello kick
MA — Jonathan Smith 64 run, Tumbarello kick
EL — Brett Beaver 95 fumble return, Boone Beaver run
EL — Bo. Beaver 1 run, Thomas McComb kick
MA — C. Smith 51 pass from Stroup, kick fail
MA — J. Smith 49 run, Tumbarello kick
EL — Br. Beaver 1 run, McComb kick
Davie 31, Mooresville 30 (OT)
MOCKSVILLE — A two-point conversion run in overtime by quarterback Nate Hampton gave Davie County a thrilling one-point win against Mooresville.
The War Eagles (3-0) and the Blue Devils were tied 23-23 at the end of regulation. Mooresville took a seven-point lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Keshaun Black. A 16-yard pass from Hampton to Zaharee Maddox put the War Eagles in position for the win.
Hampton finished the game with 411 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-48 passing. Tate Carney caught six passes for 112 yards, and Maddox had seven catches for 73 yards.
Mooresville (1-2) was ahead 16-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. Hampton and Carney connected for a 54-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 16. Black then returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to help the Blue Devils take a 23-16 lead. An 18-yard pass from Hampton to Maddox helped send the game to overtime.
Davie is on the road next week against West Rowan, and Mooresville travels to Kannapolis to play A.L. Brown.
Mooresville 0;16;0;7;7;—;30
Davie 3;7;0;13;8;—;31
DC — Guillermo Moure 26 field goal
DC — Adrian Cranfill 31 pass from Nate Hampton, Guillermo Moure kick
M — Desmond Jackson 75 pass from Hunter DeBerardino, Isaac Riffle kick
M — Keshaun Black 71 pass from DeBerardino kick failed
M — Riffle 42 field goal
DC — Tate Carney 54 pass from Hampton, kick failed
M — Black 99 kickoff return, Riffle kick
DC — Zaharee Maddox 18 pass from Hampton Moure kick
M — Black 10 run, Riffle kick
DC — Maddox 16 pass from Hampton, Hampton run
