East Surry is now one win away from making it back to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game.

The Cardinals, the No. 1 seed in the West, won 26-14 on Friday against Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, the No. 5 seed in the West.

East Surry (13-0) will play No. 2 Mitchell (12-1) at home on Friday in the state semifinals.

The winner of that game will face either Tarboro or Manteo, the Nos. 1 and 6 seeds, respectively, in the Class 1-AA East region, on Dec. 14 in the Class 1-AA state championship game.

On Friday, East Surry receiver Stephen Gosnell returned the opening kickoff 95 yards to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Gosnell caught a 39-yard pass from quarterback Jefferson Boaz to extend East Surry’s lead to 13-0.

Boaz was responsible for three touchdowns on Friday night — two passing and one rushing. Dillon Mosely caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Boaz in the third quarter of the game.

That play gave East Surry a 19-7 lead.

Elijah Burris scored two touchdowns for Mountain Island Charter (11-3).

East Surry 26 Mountain Island Charter 14

Island Charter 0 7 0 7 — 14 East Surry 13 0 6 7 — 26

ES — Stephen Gosnell 95 kickoff return (kick failed)

ES — Gosnell 39 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick)

MIC — Elijah Burris TD (kick good)

ES — Dillon Mosely 15 pass from Boaz (kick failed)

MIC — Burris 2 run (kick good)

ES — Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick)

