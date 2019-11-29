East Surry is now one win away from making it back to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game.
The Cardinals, the No. 1 seed in the West, won 26-14 on Friday against Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, the No. 5 seed in the West.
East Surry (13-0) will play No. 2 Mitchell (12-1) at home on Friday in the state semifinals.
The winner of that game will face either Tarboro or Manteo, the Nos. 1 and 6 seeds, respectively, in the Class 1-AA East region, on Dec. 14 in the Class 1-AA state championship game.
On Friday, East Surry receiver Stephen Gosnell returned the opening kickoff 95 yards to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Gosnell caught a 39-yard pass from quarterback Jefferson Boaz to extend East Surry’s lead to 13-0.
Boaz was responsible for three touchdowns on Friday night — two passing and one rushing. Dillon Mosely caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Boaz in the third quarter of the game.
That play gave East Surry a 19-7 lead.
Elijah Burris scored two touchdowns for Mountain Island Charter (11-3).
East Surry 26 Mountain Island Charter 14
Island Charter 0 7 0 7 — 14 East Surry 13 0 6 7 — 26
ES — Stephen Gosnell 95 kickoff return (kick failed)
ES — Gosnell 39 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick)
MIC — Elijah Burris TD (kick good)
ES — Dillon Mosely 15 pass from Boaz (kick failed)
MIC — Burris 2 run (kick good)
ES — Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick)
