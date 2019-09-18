Mount Airy East Surry Football Playoffs (copy)

Running back Elijah Wright (8) of East Surry scores a touchdown over Mount Airy last year during the fourth quarter in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs.

These two schools are in different counties, but being only 10 miles apart makes for a great nonconference rivalry.

East Surry, under second-year Coach Trent Lowman, has been on a roll since the start of the season. The Cardinals routed Surry Central 56-12 last week, with it being the closest margin of victory this season. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz of the Cardinals had five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown last week against Surry Central.

Through four games, Boaz, who has committed to play at North Carolina, is 59-of-76 passing for 1,166 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has 102 yards rushing on nine carries with six touchdowns.

Despite being 1-2, the Wildcats have proven to be a tough test. They lost to county-rival South Stokes 12-8 in the season opener and lost to Mount Airy 27-20 the following week. The Wildcats had the week off before playing North Stokes last week, winning 53-0.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments