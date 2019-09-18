These two schools are in different counties, but being only 10 miles apart makes for a great nonconference rivalry.
East Surry, under second-year Coach Trent Lowman, has been on a roll since the start of the season. The Cardinals routed Surry Central 56-12 last week, with it being the closest margin of victory this season. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz of the Cardinals had five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown last week against Surry Central.
Through four games, Boaz, who has committed to play at North Carolina, is 59-of-76 passing for 1,166 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has 102 yards rushing on nine carries with six touchdowns.
Despite being 1-2, the Wildcats have proven to be a tough test. They lost to county-rival South Stokes 12-8 in the season opener and lost to Mount Airy 27-20 the following week. The Wildcats had the week off before playing North Stokes last week, winning 53-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.