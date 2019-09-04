Bishop McGuinness East Surry Football (copy)

Jefferson Boaz (7) of East Surry accounted for five touchdowns last week to help the Cardinals rout Starmount 63-9 in Pilot Mountain. 

East Surry has cruised through its first two games at home, but the Cardinals play their first road game Friday in Toast against rival North Surry.

In the first two weeks of the season, the Cardinals routed East Wilkes 69-7 and Starmount 63-9. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz, who has committed to play at North Carolina, accounted for five touchdowns last week in the win against Starmount. Boaz had three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

North Surry, led by first-year Coach Patrick Taylor, pummeled Alleghany 44-13 in the season opener, but the Greyhounds lost at Elkin 34-12 last week.

Chase Swartz, a senior quarterback for the Greyhounds, has been the offensive catalyst for the Greyhounds. He's completed 31 of 55 passes for 675 yards and six touchdowns, and he has 86 yards rushing and one touchdown on nine carries.

East Surry defeated North Surry 35-31 in Pilot Mountain last year.

