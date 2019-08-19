Coach: Todd Willert
2018 record: 15-0 (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A playoff performance: State champion (35-28 win over Scotland County)
Standout returners: Ty Lyles, QB (2,254 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 408 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns); Ahmani Marshall, RB (1,134 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: at Asheville Reynolds
Aug. 30: vs. Southwest Guilford
Sept. 6: at Mount Tabor
Sept. 13: vs. Parkland
Sept. 20: vs. Greensboro Page
Oct. 4: at Greensboro Grimsley
Oct. 11: vs. West Forsyth
Oct. 18: at Glenn
Oct. 25: at Reagan
Nov. 1: vs. Davie County
Nov. 11: at Reynolds