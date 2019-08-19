EastForsyth

East Forsyth quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) finished the 2018 season with more than 2,600 yards of total offense.

Coach: Todd Willert

2018 record: 15-0 (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A playoff performance: State champion (35-28 win over Scotland County)

Standout returners: Ty Lyles, QB (2,254 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 408 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns); Ahmani Marshall, RB (1,134 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: at Asheville Reynolds

Aug. 30: vs. Southwest Guilford

Sept. 6: at Mount Tabor

Sept. 13: vs. Parkland

Sept. 20: vs. Greensboro Page

Oct. 4: at Greensboro Grimsley

Oct. 11: vs. West Forsyth

Oct. 18: at Glenn

Oct. 25: at Reagan

Nov. 1: vs. Davie County

Nov. 11: at Reynolds

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Recommended for you

Load comments