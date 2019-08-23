East Forsyth got its season started in style Friday with a 35-23 victory in Asheville against A.C. Reynolds.
Robbin Smith scored two rushing touchdowns — one in the first quarter and another in the fourth — for the Eagles.
Quarterback Ty Lyles and receiver Jamison Warren combined twice for touchdowns. The first came with 6:07 left in the first quarter to help give the Eagles a 14-0 lead, and the second came in the final 10 seconds of the second quarter.
The Eagles led the Rockets 21-6 at halftime.
Rashaud Thomas of East Forsyth returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter. That play helped the Eagles take a 28-9 lead and essentially sealed the win.
East Forsyth 14 7 0 14 — 35
Asheville Reynolds 0 6 3 14 — 23
EF — Robbin Smith 1 run, Andrew Conrad kick
EF — Jamison Warren 35 pass from Ty Lyles, Conrad kick
AR — Carter Lindsay 18 pass from Eli Carr, PAT failed
EF — Warren 8 pass from Lyles, Conrad kick
AR — 40 field goal, 7:08
EF — Rashaud Thomas 45 interception return, Conrad kick
AR — Touchdown, kick good
EF — Smith 49 run, Conrad kick
AR — Touchdown, kick good
Glenn 24, Ledford 0
Glenn went on the road to open the season and returned with a shutout against Ledford.
Monterious Godfrey scored rushing touchdowns in the first and fourth quarter to help give the Bobcats a 16-0 lead. Mekhi Fenner contributed an 18-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left.
Glenn 8 0 0 16 — 24
Ledford 0 0 0 0 — 0
G — Monterious Godfrey 8 run, conversion good
G — Godfrey 3 run, Napper run
G — Mekhi Fenner 18 run, Napper run
East Surry 69, East Wilkes 7
East Surry opened its season with a dominating performance at home against East Wilkes.
The Cardinals scored four touchdowns in the first quarter — three by Jefferson Boaz — and they rolled from there.
Boaz threw touchdown passes to Landon Stevens and Stephen Gosnell in the first quarter, and he also scored on a 19-yard run. Boaz finished with five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing.
In the first quarter, East Surry got a rushing touchdown from Dillon Mosley and led 28-0 at the end of the period.
Mosley, Stephen Gosnell and Benji Gosnell all scored two touchdowns.
Derrick Sutterby had a punt return for a touchdown, and Kyler Jessup scored on a 65-yard interception return.
East Wilkes 0 0 0 7 — 7
East Surry 27 28 7 7 — 69
ES — Landon Stevens 7 pass from Jefferson Boaz, Derrick Sutterby kick
ES — Dillon Mosley 12 run, Sutterby kick
ES — Stephen Gosnell 40 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Boaz 19 run, PAT failed
ES — Sutterby punt return, Sutterby kick
ES — Mosley 13 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — S. Gosnell 73 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Kyler Jessup 65 interception return, Sutterby kick
ES — Benji Gosnell 10 run, Sutterby kick
ES — B. Gosnell 26 run, Surttery kick
EW — Kickoff return touchdown, kick good