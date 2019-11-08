East Forsyth unleashed its powerful running game against overmatched Reynolds and rolled to a 55-17 Central Piedmont 4-A Conference win in the final regular-season game for both teams Friday night at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Robbin Smith scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 5-yard run early in the first quarter, and the visiting Eagles (3-2, 9-2) dominated the Demons (0-5, 3-8) the rest of the night.
Smith’s first score came on East’s fourth play from scrimmage. He added two third-quarter touchdowns on runs of 37 and 4 yards.
After Joseph Brown scored on a 1-yard run and Andrew Conrad kicked the extra point to give the Eagles a 55-10 lead with 5:19 remaining in the third quarter, the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
It was a familiar pattern for the Demons, who had given up 63, 56, 53 and 57 points in their four previous conference losses.
The only problem for East Forsyth was a series of penalties, most of them in the first half when they were penalized nine times for 95 yards. Four of those penalties were for offensive holding.
“Yeah, we have to see what is going on with the penalties,” said Coach Todd Willert of the Eagles. “I think I saw some and some I’m not sure of, but just a great win to finish 9-2 in the regular season. We’re into phase three now (the playoffs)”
East Forsyth scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter — a 2-yard run by Chris Chaplin and a 1-yard run by Traylon Ingram, who also scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter as the Eagles took a 34-10 halftime lead.
Smith also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles late in the second quarter, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
Three plays later, Ingram scored his second touchdown.
Smith only carried the ball six times from scrimmage, but he made the most of them with his three scores. He pointed to the outstanding job the East offensive line did as the main reason he and the rest of the offense were able to put so many points on the board.
“The holes, they were just massive,” he said. “They guys up front just did a really good job of giving us lots of room to run.”
Lyles, who scored on a 15-yard run midway through the second quarter, echoed the sentiments of his teammate.
“The O-line, they really did their job well tonight,” he said. “We had a good week of practice and now we just want to keep it going. Our goal is back to back (a second state championship in a row.)”
Reynolds quarterback and wide receiver Caden Davis of Reynolds scored on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and also hit Antonio Yates with a 14-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.
Senior Jack Doherty, playing his final game in a Reynolds uniform, kicked a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter to cut the East lead to 6-3.
East Forsyth 55 Reynolds 17
East Forsyth 20 14 21 0 — 55
Reynolds 3 7 0 10 — 17
EF — Robbin Smith, 5 run (kick failed)
Rey — Jack Doherty, 32 field goal
EF — Chris Chaplin, 2 run (run failed)
EF — Traylon Ingram, 1 run (Chaplin run)
Rey — Antonio Yates, 14 pass from Caden Davis (Doherty kick)
EF — TyShaun Lyles, 15 run (Andrew Conrad kick)
EF — Ingram, 2 run (Conrad kick)
EF — Smith, 37 run (Conrad kick)
EF — Smith, 4 run (Conrad kick)
EF — Joseph Brown, 1 run (Conrad kick)
Rey — Davis, 5 run (Doherty kick)
Records: East 9-2 (3-2); Reynolds 3-8 (0-5)
