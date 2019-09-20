East Forsyth 43
No. 6 Page 7
Site: Fred E. Lewis Stadium, Kernersville
Why the Eagles won
East Forsyth quarterback Ty Lyles passed for most of his 333 yards in the first half, and Page never had an answer. Throw in all-everything back Ahmani Marshall and the rest of the Eagles’ stable of running backs, and that’s enough to give defensive coordinators indigestion.
Why the Pirates lost
Friday was one of the few occasions in recent history when there was a physical mismatch. Page quarterbacks spent much of the night trying to escape the grasp of Eagle defenders, to little or no avail.
Stars
Page — WR Jeiel Melton, 2 receptions, 52 yards, TD.
East Forsyth — QB Ty Lyles, 19 for 22 with 333 yards passing, 3 TD; RB Ahmani Marshall, 9 carries, 78 yards, TD and 114 receiving yards, TD .
The big play
In a first half riddled with explosive plays, there wasn’t one that changed the tenor of the game. East Forsyth imposed its will steadily and methodically throughout the game, and the outcome wasn’t in doubt from the get-go.
Three things we learned
1. Page will take a punch, get up off the mat and punch you back. A trying season with a nonconference slate that is almost inhuman can break down the best of us. The Pirates might be down but they will fight until the clock hits zero.
2. If defense wins championships, East Forsyth might have need of a jeweler again come December. If the Eagles can steer clear of self-inflicted errors, they are the class of the area until another team says different (East Forsyth at Grimsley in two weeks, for instance).
3. One reason East Forsyth continues to have success is open-mindedness when it comes to innovation. Head coach Todd Willert and OC Ronnie Horton will think outside the box to create schemes that keeps the Eagles’ best players on the field, and guess what? It works.
What they’re saying
“I thought we did some positive things in the running game, early, but had some penalties in the first quarter that really killed those drives. We got in second and third-and-long situations and we’ve got to do better and stay out of those penalty situations. I thought at times we were getting really good pops in the running game.” — Coach Jared Rolfes, Page
“I love the size of Page and I know they’re very physical. It was a great test for us tonight and we answered the call. I’m just so proud- we’ve got a lot of guys banged up and a number of guys stepped up. Next man up.” — Coach Todd Willert, East Forsyth
Records: Page: 1-4; East Forsyth 5-0
Up next
Page: Highland Springs (Va.), 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East Forsyth: At Grimsley, Oct. 4.
Scoring summary
Page 0 7 0 0 — 7
East Forsyth 7 29 7 0 — 43
East Forsyth – Ahmani Marshall 39 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 1st, 4:41
East Forsyth — Ty Lyles 3 run (Conrad kick), 2nd, 11:24
East Forsyth — Jamison Warren 35 pass from Lyles (Chris Chaplin run), 2nd, 9:22
East Forsyth — Marshall 52 pass from Lyles (Conrad kick), 2nd, 5:20
Page—Jeiel Melton 52 pass from Javondre Paige (Tyler Elliott kick), 2nd, 3:15
East Forsyth — Da’mon Stokes 28 pass from Lyles (Conrad kick), 2nd 1:47
East Forsyth — Joseph Brown 9 run (Conrad kick), 3rd, 1:42
