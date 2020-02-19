PFAFFTOWN — Cheers echoed down the hallway outside the gym at Reagan High School.

The East Forsyth girls basketball team, back in their locker room, celebrated. A few players could be heard banging their palms on metal lockers — chants filled the air, and Coach Aaron Grier and the second-seeded Eagles hunkered down for a postgame speech.

East Forsyth, which finished Central Piedmont 4-A play runner-up to Kernersville rival Glenn, will have its chance to face the Bobcats again in the conference tournament title game as the Eagles defeated No. 3 West Forsyth 60-47 on Wednesday night. Junior Destiny Long led East Forsyth with 19 points, and Monay Galloway pitched in 13 in the semifinals matchup — their third win in four tries against the Titans this season.

"It's just a great feeling, a great win," said Grier, in his second season as coach of the Eagles. "I couldn't do it without my supporting cast of Monay Galloway and Destiny Long — she had the hot hand tonight."

The Eagles (16-9) managed to pull away late in the second half — six unanswered points, four from Long, during a stretch of less than two minutes left in the third quarter gave East a 47-40 lead.

The Eagles distanced themselves from the Titans (15-10) even more in the fourth. The Eagles went on an 11-0 run, ending with Long's basket and-1. That made the lead 58-43 with 2:27 left.

It's been a few years since the Eagles defeated the Bobcats. East Forsyth will have its shot in Friday night's tournament championship at Reagan. The last time the Eagles got a win against the Bobcats was during the 2016-17 season — a 46-15 rout.

"Ever since we've been here, we've never beaten Glenn," said Long. "I think this championship game is time for a change — for us to beat them."  

Glenn boys 72 Davie County 55: Julius Reese Jr. scored 18 points — just one of four players on the second-seeded Glenn basketball team to score in double figures — as the Bobcats head into the Central Piedmont 4-A tournament championship game.

The Bobcats face No. 1 Reynolds, which claimed the conference title in a win over Glenn on Feb. 11, at Reagan again on Friday. According to Coach Johnathan Gainey, the Bobcats (14-11) look to get their momentum rolling ahead of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs next week.

Glenn got its second victory over the War Eagles (15-10) in three meetings between the two programs this season. According to Gainey, the Bobcats got a big boost off Yorel Harris' rebounds. Harris, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, finished the game with 11 points — seven in the second half.

Girls

East Forsyth 60 West Forsyth 47

West Forsyth;11;10;19;7;—;47

East Forsyth;13;16;18;13;—;60

West Forsyth:  Shakira Baskerville 27, Alana Gary 10, Brianna Schillito 6, Maddie Scheier 2, Caroline Johnson 2.

East Forsyth: Destiny Long 19, Monay Galloway 13, Jaydn Hoover 7, La'niya Simes 6, Erin Hall 6, Karleigh N'diaye 4, Trinity Hairston 3, Natalie Axtell 2.

Records: No. 2 East Forsyth (16-9), No. 3 West Forsyth (15-10).

Boys

Glenn 72 Davie County 55

Davie County;12;8;20;15;—;55

Glenn;15;22;19;16;—;72

Davie County: Iverson King 15, Zymer Hudson 9, Luke Williams 8, Justice Redmon 8, Zach Smith 7, Brooks Johnson 6, Avery Taylor 2.

Glenn: Julius Reese Jr. 18, Jeremiah Scales 11, Yorel Harris 11, Micah Gainey 10, Davionta Moses 6, Zion Dixon 5, Sterling Vaughn 5, Simon Wisseh 2, Daniel Napper 2, Anthony Davis 2.

Records: No. 2 Glenn (14-11), No. 3 Davie County (15-10).

