Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...
.PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA FROM THE SOUTHWEST EARLY
THURSDAY. WHILE THE PRECIPITATION WILL INITIALLY BE ALL RAIN, A
TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED
DURING THE AFTERNOON. A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW FROM NORTH TO
SOUTH IS EXPECTED THEREAFTER.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE AFTERNOON OR EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND
INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND
WET OR ICY SPOTS LINGER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE OBTAINED BY
VISITING DRIVENC.GOV
&&
1 of 3
East Forsyth’s Erin Hall (left) works around the defense of West Forsyth’s Brianna Schillito in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s semifinal game in the Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball tournament at Reagan in Pfafftown. No. 2 East Forsyth won 60-47.
West Forsyth sophomore center Caroline Johnson (42, left) and East Forsyth senior Erin Hall (24) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A tournament semifinal girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Reagan High School in Pfafftown, N.C. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the West Forsyth Titans, 60-47.
East Forsyth’s Erin Hall (left) works around the defense of West Forsyth’s Brianna Schillito in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s semifinal game in the Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball tournament at Reagan in Pfafftown. No. 2 East Forsyth won 60-47.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth’s La’Niya Simes drives past West Forsyth’s Shakira Baskerville in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth sophomore center Caroline Johnson (42, left) and East Forsyth senior Erin Hall (24) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A tournament semifinal girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Reagan High School in Pfafftown, N.C. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the West Forsyth Titans, 60-47.
PFAFFTOWN — Cheers echoed down the hallway outside the gym at Reagan High School.
The East Forsyth girls basketball team, back in their locker room, celebrated. A few players could be heard banging their palms on metal lockers — chants filled the air, and Coach Aaron Grier and the second-seeded Eagles hunkered down for a postgame speech.
East Forsyth, which finished Central Piedmont 4-A play runner-up to Kernersville rival Glenn, will have its chance to face the Bobcats again in the conference tournament title game as the Eagles defeated No. 3 West Forsyth 60-47 on Wednesday night. Junior Destiny Long led East Forsyth with 19 points, and Monay Galloway pitched in 13 in the semifinals matchup — their third win in four tries against the Titans this season.
"It's just a great feeling, a great win," said Grier, in his second season as coach of the Eagles. "I couldn't do it without my supporting cast of Monay Galloway and Destiny Long — she had the hot hand tonight."
The Eagles (16-9) managed to pull away late in the second half — six unanswered points, four from Long, during a stretch of less than two minutes left in the third quarter gave East a 47-40 lead.
The Eagles distanced themselves from the Titans (15-10) even more in the fourth. The Eagles went on an 11-0 run, ending with Long's basket and-1. That made the lead 58-43 with 2:27 left.
It's been a few years since the Eagles defeated the Bobcats. East Forsyth will have its shot in Friday night's tournament championship at Reagan. The last time the Eagles got a win against the Bobcats was during the 2016-17 season — a 46-15 rout.
"Ever since we've been here, we've never beaten Glenn," said Long. "I think this championship game is time for a change — for us to beat them."
Glenn boys 72 Davie County 55: Julius Reese Jr. scored 18 points — just one of four players on the second-seeded Glenn basketball team to score in double figures — as the Bobcats head into the Central Piedmont 4-A tournament championship game.
The Bobcats face No. 1 Reynolds, which claimed the conference title in a win over Glenn on Feb. 11, at Reagan again on Friday. According to Coach Johnathan Gainey, the Bobcats (14-11) look to get their momentum rolling ahead of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs next week.
Glenn got its second victory over the War Eagles (15-10) in three meetings between the two programs this season. According to Gainey, the Bobcats got a big boost off Yorel Harris' rebounds. Harris, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, finished the game with 11 points — seven in the second half.
Girls
East Forsyth 60 West Forsyth 47
West Forsyth;11;10;19;7;—;47
East Forsyth;13;16;18;13;—;60
West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville 27, Alana Gary 10, Brianna Schillito 6, Maddie Scheier 2, Caroline Johnson 2.
East Forsyth: Destiny Long 19, Monay Galloway 13, Jaydn Hoover 7, La'niya Simes 6, Erin Hall 6, Karleigh N'diaye 4, Trinity Hairston 3, Natalie Axtell 2.
Records: No. 2 East Forsyth (16-9), No. 3 West Forsyth (15-10).
Boys
Glenn 72 Davie County 55
Davie County;12;8;20;15;—;55
Glenn;15;22;19;16;—;72
Davie County: Iverson King 15, Zymer Hudson 9, Luke Williams 8, Justice Redmon 8, Zach Smith 7, Brooks Johnson 6, Avery Taylor 2.
Glenn: Julius Reese Jr. 18, Jeremiah Scales 11, Yorel Harris 11, Micah Gainey 10, Davionta Moses 6, Zion Dixon 5, Sterling Vaughn 5, Simon Wisseh 2, Daniel Napper 2, Anthony Davis 2.
Records: No. 2 Glenn (14-11), No. 3 Davie County (15-10).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.