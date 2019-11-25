Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
East Forsyth sophomore Zoei Belcher (25, center) celebrates with teammates in the third quarter of a Pepsi Bracket semifinal game in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Monday at Atkins High School.
West Forsyth freshman guard Maddie Scheier (10) fouls East Forsyth junior Jaydn Hoover (00) in the fourth quarter of a Pepsi Bracket semifinal game in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Monday at Atkins High School.
Forbush senior forward Parkley Hennings (24) is guarded by Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) and Glenn sophomore forward Aijah Evans (32) in the fourth quarter of a Pepsi Bracket semifinal game in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Monday at Atkins High School.
East Forsyth, the No. 4 seed for the Pepsi Bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic, was primed for a shot at stardom this season.
That proved to be the case Tuesday night as the the Eagles pulled off a furious fourth-quarter comeback on the way to a 51-47 win against the West Forsyth Titans, the two-time defending champion and top seed for the tournament, in the semifinals at Atkins.
East Forsyth will play Glenn, its Central Piedmont 4-A rival, on Wednesday at Atkins in the championship game. No. 2 Glenn defeated No. 3 Forbush in the other semifinal.
The Eagles' most-recent championship in this tournament came in 2003.
"This was my first step in the process, to get us as deep as we can in the Mary Garber," said second-year Coach Aaron Grier of the Eagles. "Coming in, my third year with the program, second year as a head coach.
"... I think my girls matured in the 18-19 season, and I figured with our returners coming back we really had a strong summer. ... I figured with us and the five returners I had we had a good opportunity to really be special."
East Forsyth (2-0) outscored West Forsyth, which is also the defending NCHSAA Class 4-A state champion, 22-8 in the fourth quarter to move to the championship on Wednesday night at Atkins.
The Titans (2-1) trailed 15-1 in the first quarter and came back to take a 27-22 lead in the third quarter. Senior guard Catherine Byun fell to the floor and Coach Brittany Cox Hudson of the Titans said she suffered her second concussion since the beginning of the month. The Titans, however, were able to build the lead and took a 39-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
"I think Cat is the most experienced player we have," Cox Hudson said. "She's been a starter for us since she's been a freshman. And so I think when we lost her we got out of what we normally would want to do, and I think we'll end up being a lot better for this game."
Momentum switched in the fourth quarter after the Eagles switched to a trapping defense to try to capitalize on the lack of ball-handlers the Titans had.
"We went to a halfcourt 1-3-1 to trap to try to create some defensive opportunities, to create some easy baskets," Grier said.
After chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter, Monay Galloway hit a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Eagles a 48-47 lead with 59.6 seconds left.
Erin Hall led the Eagles with 12 points, and Galloway and La'Niya Simes chipped in with 10 apiece. Shakira Baskerville led the Titans with 26 points.
"(Byun) was the only one who really orchestrated the offense," Galloway said. "She was the one that the offense ran through, so I think when she went down it was a big lift to us."
Glenn 52, Forbush 42: Second-seededGlenn was able to get some payback from No. 3 Forbush on Monday after avenging last year's overtime loss in the semifinals to win going away.
Forbush defeated Glenn 63-61 last year and ended up losing to eventual champion West Forsyth in the final.
"The tell-tale sign was we put them on the line 30 times last year," Coach Melvin Heggie of Glenn (3-0) said. "And it looked like it was heading that way tonight."
Glenn pulled away in the fourth quarter and outscored Forbush 13-4 in the fourth quarter.
Nicole Scott led the Falcons (1-1) with 17 points.
"They're bigger, faster, stronger at every position and they used that to their advantage," said Coach Bradley Shore of Forbush. "Shots came tough for us. And when it mattered they hit their free throws."
As for Glenn, the Bobcats last won the Garber in 2002, something they'd like change on Wednesday night against East Forsyth.
"I don't think has won the Mary Garber since 2002, maybe," Heggie said. "We had an opportunity in the championship game in '16 and came up short against the state-championship team that Winston-Salem Prep had. But man we're looking forward to it."
EAST FORSYTH 51, WEST FORSYTH 47
E. Forsyth;15;5;9;22;−;51
W. Forsyth;3;19;17;8;−;47
East Forsyth (2-0): Hoover 9, Axtell 3, Monay Galloway 10, La'Niya Simes 10, Long 7, Erin Hall 12
West Forsyth (2-1): Scheier 9, Gary, Schillito 3, Shakira Baskerville 26, Pate 7
GLENN 52, FORBUSH 42
Forbush;16;13;9;4;−;42
Glenn;18;12;9;13;−;52
Forbush (1-1): Nicole Scott 17, Gammons 5, Ellison 8, Williams 3, Hennings 9
