Thursday marked the start of August, and the summer heat came with it. The skies were clear and the temperature was in the mid-80s at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville.
It was the first official day practices for fall sports allowed by the NCHSAA for the 2019-20 school year. The East Forsyth football team was out on its practice field adjacent to Fred E. Lewis Stadium, running through drills over the 2½-hour practice.
The Journal caught up with Coach Todd Willert and the Eagles, who are entering a new season after coming off their win in last year's NCHSAA Class 4-A title game — the team's first since 1992.
East Forsyth senior running back Joseph Brown (21) during practice.
East Forsyth junior offensive lineman Noah Price (58) runs through a fumble recovery drill.
East Forsyth offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Horton coaches his players.
East Forsyth assistant head coach James Studevent coaches his players.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) jokes with his teammates during practice.
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Eric Jones coaches his players.
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Aaron Beal coaches his players.
East Forsyth defensive Line coach Gil Maxwell coaches his players.
East Forsyth lineman during the first day of practice.
East Forsyth senior defensive lineman Isaiah Shepherd (19) during practice.
East Forsyth tight end Dakota Howlett participates in drills on the first day of practice.
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Chance Cloud (79) participates in drills.
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Darin James (63) participates in drills.
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jaison Warren (14) jokes around with his teammates.
East Forsyth players take a break during the first day of practice.
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Isaiah Lindsay (12) catches a pass during drills on the first day of practice.
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) and running backs coach Damien Booe on the first day of practice.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) fakes a handoff to senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1).
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) passes.
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) jokes around after running a route on the first day of practice.
East Forsyth junior wide reciever Jamison Warren (14) mugs for the camera.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) drops back to pass.
East Forsyth senior tight end Brendan Conway (85) catches a pass.
East Forsyth special teams coordinator Kenny Yoder coaches his players.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert coaches his players.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert coaches his players.
East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) practices.
East Forsyth players participate in drills with a sled.
East Forsyth lineman during the first day of practice.
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Chance Cloud (79) participates in drills.
East Forsyth players participate in drills with a sled.
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) and senior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4).
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jalen Thomas (6) and sophomore defensive back Isaiah Crowell (8) hangout during a water break.
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jalen Thomas (6) senior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) and junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) hangout during a water break.
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Micah Crowell (2) stands for a photo.
East Forsyth sophomore kicker Andrew Conrad (25) practices a point after touchdown.
