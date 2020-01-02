KERNERSVILLE — The East Forsyth girls basketball team scraped off a little rust, according to Coach Aaron Grier. Before their win on Thursday night, it had been nearly a week since the Eagles played their last nonconference game.
East Forsyth defeated Mount Airy 63-52 in its home opener at Musten Gym, with four players scoring in double figures. Jaydn Hoover led the Eagles with 15 points, and Monay Galloway pitched in with 11. La’niya Simes and Erin Hall each had 10 points.
The victory was much needed, with just one nonconference matchup remaining, tonight with Jamestown Ragsdale, before opening Central Piedmont 4-A play against West Forsyth on Jan. 7. It was a rebound, after the Eagles (5-4) closed out 2019 with a 47-45 loss to West Stokes on Dec. 27.
Grier said four players scoring in double figures was a benchmark the team has tried to hit this season. East Forsyth nearly had all of its starting five reach it. Destiny Long, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, scored eight points — five in the third quarter.
“In that starting five, I know we’re capable of at least getting four into double figures,” said Grier. “That was one of our goals, and I’m glad we were able to come out on top in that situation.”
Galloway pointed out that East Forsyth got off to a slow start, taking its first lead at 10-8 on a Long layup with 3:39 left in the first quarter. The Eagles held the lead until the final buzzer but allowed the Granite Bears (6-3) to score 36 points in the second half.
Freshman Addie Phipps led Mount Airy with 15 points, with 11 after intermission. Freshman Morgan Mayfield scored nine of her 13 points in the second half, as well.
A slow start for the Eagles was something Galloway said needed to change, with two big conference games on the horizon — West Forsyth and later Kernersville rival Glenn on Jan. 10.
“We’ve got to come out with a spark,” Galloway said, with Hoover adding that it was a “flat” start. “Especially like, one of the good teams like West (Forsyth) and Glenn, we can’t start off going down because they’re going to keep building.”
East Forsyth, thans to 12 unanswered points, closed out the first half with a 30-16 lead. But according to Grier, the team came out of halftime “a little laid back.” Mount Airy could only muster a layup from Tessa Stovall, along with Alyssa Adkins’ basket and a free throw from Mayfield in the second quarter.
Coach Angela Mayfield of Mount Airy attributed it to youth — five freshmen and sophomores on a 12-player roster.
“I was most disappointed in the second quarter,” Mayfield said. “We’ve been in situations, and just not being smart with the ball and handling the pressure like we’re capable of.
“... I just think a lot of that’s our youth, and we’ve just got to get better.”
East Forsyth 63 Mount Airy 52
Mount Airy 11 5 18 18 — 52
East Forsyth 16 14 20 13 — 63
Mount Airy: Addie Phipps 15, Morgan Mayfield 13, Tessa Stovall 9, Grey Moore 6, Kenzie Hodges 5, Alyssa Adkins 2, Kylie Hollingsworth 2.
East Forsyth: Jaydn Hoover 15, Monay Galloway 11, La’niya Simes 10, Erin Hall 10, Destiny Long 8, Madison Spruill 5, Nia Belcher 2, Natalie Axtell 2.
Records: East Forsyth (5-4); Mount Airy (6-3).
