Forsyth Country Day went 15-9 and won the Champion Bracket girls championship of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic during Monty Gray's one season as the Furies' coach. His teams went 18-34 in two seasons as the Forsyth Country Day boys coach.

Former Glenn coach Monty Gray is headed back to Kernersville as head boys basketball coach at East Forsyth, the school announced today.

Gray succeeds Adam Muse, who resigned in late April to become head coach at Reagan.

An East Forsyth alumnus and All-Northwest selection, Gray went on to play basketball for Clarence “Big House” Gaines at Winston-Salem State and earn All-CIAA honors. He has spent the last two seasons as head boys coach at Forsyth Country Day and was the Furies’ girls head coach in 2017-18.

Gray’s Forsyth Country Day boys teams went 18-34, but improved significantly in 2019-20 while going 12-10. The Furies were 15-9 in his one season as their girls coach, 2017-18.

Gray coached the Glenn boys basketball team from 2011-2016. His Bobcats teams went 55-96 before he left to become assistant principal at Lexington Middle School for the 2016-17 school year.

He takes over an Eagles program that was 5-19 in Adam Muse’s one season as coach after his uncle, Mike, retired in October 2019.

A Winston-Salem native, Gray earned a bachelor’s degree from WSSU in exercise and physical education and received a master’s in educational leadership from Queens.

Gray and his wife, Monica, have three children: sons Will and David and daughter Mia.

