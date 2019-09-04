East Forsyth, which won the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship last year, has continued its winning ways through the first two games this season.
The Eagles traveled to Asheville in Week 1 and defeated A.C. Reynolds 35-23. They played Southwest Guilford last week in their home opener and throttled the Cowboys 49-13.
The running game has been the fuel for East Forsyth's offense over the first two weeks of the season. It rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against Asheville Reynolds, and it dominated Southwest Guilford last week with 393 yards on 51 carries and six touchdowns. Ahmani Marshall, a senior who has committed to play at Wake Forest, led the Eagles last week with 181 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
Mount Tabor has had trouble scoring without quarterback Jaquan Albright, who graduated this past year. The Spartans lost 14-7 against Reagan two weeks ago in the season opener and defeated Glenn 6-0 last week with the help of a 13-yard interception return for touchdown by Javouse Chambers in the second quarter.
East Forsyth defeated Mount Tabor 35-14 last year in Kernersville.
