This game at Jamieson Stadium is between two of the better teams in the Triad. The teams played each other twice last year — once in the regular season and again in the playoffs. East Forsyth won both.
The Whirlies, under Coach Darryl Brown, finished 7-6 last year but have won their first six games of the 2019 season. They have also outscored their opponents 255-79, including a 47-33 win last week against previously unbeaten Knightdale.
Grimsley is led by senior quarterback Christopher Zellous. Zellous has completed 41 of 75 passes for 571 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 625 yards on 74 carries for seven touchdowns.
East Forsyth was off last week after defeating Greensboro Page 43-7 in Kernersville two weeks ago. Quarterback Ty Lyles of the Eagles has thrown for 768 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Ahmani Marshall, who has committed to Wake Forest, is the Eagles' leading rusher with 536 yards on 68 carries and six touchdowns.
