The battle of Kernersville is always a heated one, and this year's version is at Marty Stanley Stadium.
East Forsyth has owned this rivalry over the years. The Eagles won nine straight games from 2008 to 2016, but the Bobcats won in 2017 to break the streak. The Eagles, however, beat the Bobcats twice last year, including a 42-6 win in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
According to Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth, the Eagles will be without running back Ahmani Marshall, who has committed to Wake Forest, due to a shoulder injury.
Glenn comes into this game in a three-way tie for first place following last week's close win against Reagan. The Raiders led the Bobcats 7-0 after the third quarter last week, but Anthony Davis of the Bobcats caught a 67-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes left. Aronson Cook caught the two-point conversion pass for an 8-7 win.
