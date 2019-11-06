Oak Grove has a chance to win the Central Carolina 2-A championship on its home field against East Davidson. The Grizzlies are coming off their first loss of the season.
Oak Grove has a strong ground game. Running backs Aiden Shewcow and Seth Blair have combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards and have run for 26 combined touchdowns. Ian McGlamery has passed for 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns as well.
East Davidson has combined for three wins in the past two seasons under Vance Hanner, who previously coached the Golden Eagles from 2013 to 2016.
The team's lone win this year came in a 17-14 rally against Lexington on Oct. 11. Quarterback Spencer Leonard, a 6-foot-3 senior, connected with Mason Albertson for a 6-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left to seal it.
