Forsyth Country Day will usher in a new face for its athletics department and boys basketball program.
Doug Esleeck, a Winston-Salem native who most recently served as an associate head coach at UNC-Wilmington, has been named the school's athletics director and boys basketball coach, according to a school release on Monday.
He replaces John Stubblefield as AD. Stubblefield held the role for roughly the last two years. According to the statement, Stubblefield will move into new roles as the director of a gap year program and leadership program.
Esleeck, who graduated from the former Westchester Academy now known as Westchester Country Day in High Point, has spent the bulk of his career in athletics. That included his hiring in 2005 as the director of men's basketball operations at UNCG under Mike Dement. Esleeck went on to spend four seasons on Rick Scruggs' staff at Gardner-Webb before a seven-year tenure at Mercer — including his promotion as the Bears' associate head coach in 2014.
Mercer amassed a 146-98 record during that span, along with an Atlantic Sun Tournament championship during the 2013-14 season — the Bears' first in nearly two decades. That season included a win against No. 6 Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as well.
Esleeck, who was C.B. McGrath's first hire at UNCW in 2017, was promoted to the Seahawks' associate head coach in March 2019. He takes over the Furies, previously led by Monty Gray. Gray spent two years at the helm of the program — this past season finishing at 12-10 with a second-round loss to Hickory Grove Christian in the NCISAA Class 3-A playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.