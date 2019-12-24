ALLNW

Trevor Willard, Reagan senior defensive end

Reagan Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230

Position: DL

Willard ended his final season at Reagan as the Raiders' all-time leader in sacks with 35. The defensive end racked up 96 tackles this year, along with 21 tackles for losses. Willard also had six sacks and 19 quarterback hurries along with two forced fumbles — one recovered. A three-year starter, he has earned all-conference selections in the Central Piedmont 4-A in those three seasons. Willard has eight Division I offers, including Army, N.C. A&T and Southern Mississippi.

"The most dominant defensive linemen we've ever had," Coach Josh McGee of Reagan said. "You've just seen a kid just really grow each and every year. … Just a dominant player that everybody had a game plan for."

