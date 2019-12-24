Reagan Senior
Height: 6-5
Weight: 230
Position: DL
Willard ended his final season at Reagan as the Raiders' all-time leader in sacks with 35. The defensive end racked up 96 tackles this year, along with 21 tackles for losses. Willard also had six sacks and 19 quarterback hurries along with two forced fumbles — one recovered. A three-year starter, he has earned all-conference selections in the Central Piedmont 4-A in those three seasons. Willard has eight Division I offers, including Army, N.C. A&T and Southern Mississippi.
"The most dominant defensive linemen we've ever had," Coach Josh McGee of Reagan said. "You've just seen a kid just really grow each and every year. … Just a dominant player that everybody had a game plan for."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.