Glenn Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Position: LB
Dillworth's season was a testament to his offseason training, as he rose to become another defensive standout at Glenn. He transitioned from outside linebacker to the inside to start the season and finished it with 203 tackles — 25 for losses, along with five sacks. Dillworth had four defensive touchdowns, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and another three forced fumbles. Dillworth has more than five Division I offers, including South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Temple and Indiana.
"His offseason preparation was exemplified on the field," Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn said. "The kid just worked. … Whenever you have a kid like a Jahvaree (Ritzie) that's getting all the attention and getting all the offers then, if you want those same things as a player, you understand the work you have to put in."
