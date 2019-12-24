Mount Tabor Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 250
Position: LB
Sales, a two-year starter, was the Spartans' defensive captain. The inside linebacker has amassed more than 300 tackles in his career — 160 and seven sacks this season. Sales received all-conference honors in the Piedmont Triad 3-A for the second time. He has interest from Division II programs, including Elizabeth City State and St. Augustine's.
"Last year he didn't have the season that he wanted," Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor said. "So, in the offseason, he went and got a personal trainer. He would lift with me … and he would leave here and go to a personal trainer.
"He did that the entire offseason, and it paid off for him. He got a lot more explosive, got a lot more flexible in his hips. It just caused him to have a great season."
