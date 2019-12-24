West Forsyth Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180
Position: DB
Williams had 48 tackles — two for losses — in his final season at West Forsyth. He recovered two fumbles, and made four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Against wide receivers this season, Williams broke up 22 passes and accumulated four pass knockdowns. He received all-conference honors in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Williams has received Division I interest and several Division II offers, including Virginia-Wise, Lenoir-Rhyne and Fayetteville State.
"A kid that was always on everyone's best receiver," Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth said. "You know, he bought his time because last year we had two Division I corners. He stayed the course, played safety, played corner — played a lot of different places."
