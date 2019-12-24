ALLNW

Jordan Williams, Thomasville senior cornerback

Thomasville Senior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 160

Position: DB

Williams helped Thomasville to its second straight eight-win season, making 50 tackles and seven interceptions — two returned for touchdowns. Williams had a fumble recovery, along with seven pass breakups. According to Coach Doug Robertson of Thomasville, Williams has 13 interceptions in his two years as an all-conference player in the Central Carolina 2-A. He has interest from Division II programs.

"He has good feet, and has really good instincts for the position," Robertson said. "He makes good decisions on when to go for the interceptions, and whatnot. When the ball's in the air, he thinks it's his. Any good DB, that's the way you think."

