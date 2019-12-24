ALLNW

Jake Marion, North Davidson junior punter

North Davidson Junior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Position: P

Marion had 29 punts for North Davidson, averaging 43.3 yards — his longest for 67 yards. According to Coach Brian Flynn of North Davidson, Marion's powerful leg helped "flip the field" several times. He earned all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A for a second time. Flynn said Marion is receiving interest from Division I programs.

"He had full kicking duties as a sophomore and, coming into this year, would have the same role," Flynn said. "But we knew he had to get a stronger leg. And he worked extremely hard. Jake has been blessed with the ability to go out to places like California and Las Vegas to kick in these Chris Sailer (Kicking) competitions."

