Jahvaree Ritzie, Glenn junior defensive end

Glenn Junior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 265

Position: DL

Ritzie finished his second season on the defensive line at Glenn, and Coach Antwon Stevenson said he's just scratched the surface of his potential at defensive end. This season, Ritzie amassed 69 tackles — 19 for losses — along with forcing a fumble. Ritzie, who has shaped up to be a staple on the line, had six sacks and 16 quarterback hurries as well. Seven passes thrown his way were deflected. Ritzie has more than 25 Division I offers — the majority from the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.

"The future's just going to be bright for him," Stevenson said. "He's going to be a great college player for somebody."

