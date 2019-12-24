Glenn Junior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 265
Position: DL
Ritzie finished his second season on the defensive line at Glenn, and Coach Antwon Stevenson said he's just scratched the surface of his potential at defensive end. This season, Ritzie amassed 69 tackles — 19 for losses — along with forcing a fumble. Ritzie, who has shaped up to be a staple on the line, had six sacks and 16 quarterback hurries as well. Seven passes thrown his way were deflected. Ritzie has more than 25 Division I offers — the majority from the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.
"The future's just going to be bright for him," Stevenson said. "He's going to be a great college player for somebody."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.