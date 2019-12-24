ALLNW

Isaac Washington, East Surry junior defensive tackle

East Surry Junior

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260

Position: DL

Washington ended his second season at East Surry with 94 tackles and 14 sacks along with 21 quarterback hurries. He was an integral part of the undefeated Cardinals' defense, which held opponents to two touchdowns or less in 12 of their 15 games en route to an NCHSAA Class 1-AA title. Washington has earned six offers from Power Five programs — Virginia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.

"Isaac is a bit of a freak," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "He's got some athleticism, and he's not just a big bruiser. … He gets on the basketball court and he's got good feet, can step back and shoot threes. … When you have SEC schools offering you to play defensive line and linebacker, you're pretty athletic."

