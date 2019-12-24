West Forsyth Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 210
Position: LB
Ricciardi had 104 tackles along with four tackles for losses, including two sacks, in his final season at West Forsyth. He broke up 10 passes, forced three fumbles and was named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth called Ricciardi the "captain of the ship." He is garnering interest from Division I and II programs.
"He is a football player," Snow said. "He is very bright, and he understands the game. He's the guy who would line us up, and he'd make sure we were going the right direction."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.