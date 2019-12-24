ALLNW

Giovanni Ricciardi, West Forsyth senior linebacker

West Forsyth Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Position: LB

Ricciardi had 104 tackles along with four tackles for losses, including two sacks, in his final season at West Forsyth. He broke up 10 passes, forced three fumbles and was named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth called Ricciardi the "captain of the ship." He is garnering interest from Division I and II programs.

"He is a football player," Snow said. "He is very bright, and he understands the game. He's the guy who would line us up, and he'd make sure we were going the right direction."

