Parkland Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Position: DB
Wardlow made eight interceptions in his final season at Parkland. And that even included a memorable catch against Mount Tabor on Nov. 1. The intercepted pass returned for a touchdown got the Mustangs a 6-0 conference win in the Piedmont Triad 3-A. Wardlow also had 11 pass breakups. He was an all-conference selection twice, including this year, during his career at Parkland.
"He's an extremely talented player with great instincts," Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland said. "The thing that stands out, on the field to me, is his ball skills. He's got the ball skills of a receiver, as a defensive back."
